BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council approved a resolution to allow dogs at the Brick Farmer’s Market that will begin on May 4.

Councilwoman Melissa Travers said, “This resolution was reviewed and approved by the council’s recreation committee. It allows dog owners to bring their canine companions to the farmer’s market held each Saturday from May to September at Windward Beach Park.”

According to the councilwoman, dogs are allowed in township parks as long as they are leashed and their owners cleanup after them as needed. However, the bandshell area of Windward Beach is considered beach area, where dogs are not allowed.

The councilwoman said that over the years, responsible dog owners have expressed dismay at not being allowed to bring their dogs to the market and are appreciative that the recreation committee has allowed them.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.