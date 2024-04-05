BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Council of the Boy Scouts of America celebrates five years of female scouts and troops by highlighting past scouts work, which include Caitlyn DeLanoy and Isabel Bartolucci of Brick.

In a press release by the Scouts BSA, the Boy Scouts of America changed its name to Scouts BSA five years ago when the scouts opened its door to female scouts.

Female scouts could officially join Scouts BSA throughout the United States as of Feb. 1, 2019.

Dory Oswald of the Jersey Shore Council of Scouts BSA told The Ocean Star, “From the time my son joined scouting, his sister came to all the meetings. She did the program but could never be recognized officially for her participation. The addition of female troops allowed us to officially share the program with the girls that were already there as well as finding new girls looking for a way to get outside and connect with their community.”

The press release stated, “Although girls have been a part of the Boy Scouts of America for years through Explorer and Venture Programs, this change allowed girls to join Cub Scout programs from kindergarten through fifth grade and older girls age 11 to 17 to join a troop where they have the opportunity to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.”

Caitlyn, a Brick resident and scout with Troop 600 of Point Pleasant, recently earned her Eagle rank by creating a tribute to K9s who served with the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.

“Having been there since the start, I can’t believe it’s been five years. I’ve watched my daughter, and the girls in our troop grow from being very unsure to confident scouts. I can’t wait to see what it looks like in five more years. Isabel Bartolucci took another step towards Eagle last night….She will be the first Eagle Scout in our troop and I can’t wait,” said Ms. Oswald.

