Posted at 11:08 a.m.

Updated at 12:37 p.m.

If your entire house started to shake and your animals started barking and running around wildly about 10:23 a.m. this morning, it’s because a 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook the entire state, and several neighboring states as well.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 4.8-on-the Richter scale earthquake hit Hunterdon County, and could be felt by “millions of people” with thousands of people describing their homes shaking as far south as Norfolk, Virginia and as far north as Maine.

William Barnhart, a geophysicist with the USGS told Star News Group that alhough there have been several earthquakes of smaller magnitude that have impacted New Jersey in the past several decades, a 4.8 is the highest recorded for this state in more than 100 years. The next closest-in-magnitude earthquake in New Jersey was a 3.8 magnitude recorded in 1957.

Mr. Barnhart added that there is a potential for aftershocks in the epicenter areas for “weeks to months” after this earthquake, and a “small chance for” additional earthquakes,” possibly “as large or larger than this one.”

In a press conference with the USGS today held at noon, Jessica Jobe, of the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program advised people to “drop cover, and hold on” if they feel shaking after this earthquake. She characterized this earthquake as an “uncommon but not unexpected” earthquake for this area, that occurred along a old fault line located along the Appalachians. She and others on the call discounted any “celestial ties” to the event, when questioned by some reporters about a potential link to the pending solar eclipse, which crosses North America on Monday.

In a statement on X, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office wrote: “We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center. Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency.”

Brick Township police immediately issued a statement, noting: “The police department is aware there was just an earthquake that affected the area and there is currently no cause for concern.”

Point Pleasant Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Welsh told Star News Group: “We are aware of the earthquake, as well as all the other emergency services in town. Emergency management is monitoring the event, but at this time there’s been no reports of damage or service disruptions in town.”

Chief Adam Picca of Point Pleasant Boro said, “We have officers checking throughout the town as well as all our traffic control lights. We have no reports of any service interruption or damages at this time.”

Officials at other local police departments including Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake noted that they are monitoring the situation but have no reports of damage or outages at this time.

In one Facebook post, which the store shared with Star News Group, Pro Skateboard Shop showed several downed skateboards off their wall when one of the mounting brackets that held the boards dislodged during the earthquake. A manager at the store confirmed that all is well and they have the boards rehung, but noted, like many in the area, by being surprised by what occurred.

This is a breaking news story. More will be added as we get more details, so check back throughout the day and weekend.