Kevin Keith Keyes

March 28, 1959 – March 30, 2024



Kevin Keith Keyes, 65, born March 28,1959 in Neptune, NJ, died peacefully on hospice care at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, NJ, on Saturday, March 30, 2024. He was raised in a loving home with his parents and siblings in South Belmar/Lake Como, NJ. Following the death