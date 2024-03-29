POINT PLEASANT/BRICK TOWNSHIP — Fans of the popular ABC show “Shark Tank” may recognize a few Ocean County natives on an upcoming episode, as David Restiano of Brick Township and Dan Staats of Point Pleasant will be featured on the program with their company, called SORx, airing on Friday, April 12.

Mr. Restiano and Mr. Staats had the opportunity last year to fly out to California to pitch their budding business of SORx Soap to the Sharks. Neither of them could disclose the outcome of their appearance on the show prior to the episode airing because they signed an NDA [non-disclosure agreement].

Mr. Restiano, the CEO and co-founder of SORx, said the company began with a foundational product known as SORx Soap. He described it as a “revolutionary, muscle-scraping device made from all-natural, ultra-hard, hand-stamped soap.”

While neither could go into detail about their experience on “Shark Tank” or the outcome, Mr. Restiano said, “Any appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ is a help to an entrepreneur in this country.”

“The whole experience was amazing. It was just a whirlwind. It was a quick, in-and-out of Los Angeles. There was a lot of pre-work we had to do. It was so exhilarating, nerve-racking and stressful, but just amazingly, amazingly rewarding. A once-in-a lifetime experience,” he said.

Mr. Restiano is an athlete and graphic designer. According to SORx’s website, “In the founding and growth of SORx, all of his passions have come together in a unique and rewarding way. He truly enjoys helping others feel better and do more of what they love.”

Mr. Staats, president and co-founder of SORx, handles the clinical side of the company, relating more to the actual products the company produces.

Regarding the experience on “Shark Tank,” he said, “It was surreal. Just being on the set, walking through the tunnel, seeing the Sharks, your heart is definitely racing. I remember before the countdown. They counted us down before we walked out. I’ve been to intense football games and ran marathons, but this was nothing like that. It was definitely exhilarating.”

Mr. Staats owns and operates an outpatient physical therapy clinic in Brick that specializes in orthopedic musculoskeletal dysfunction. He is also an adjunct professor at Rutgers University, Kean University and Stockton University.

