BRICK TOWNSHIP — Three people, including a Brick resident, were charged with narcotics distribution recently, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The three people were identified after a two month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Ocean County by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and detectives from the Lacey Township Police Department.

The investigation revealed that Eric Bowman, 34, of West Deptford, and Shantal White, 28, of Brick Township, were using a residence in Lacey Township, owned and occupied by Michael Kinsky, 46, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, the prosecutor said.

In early January, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and Lacey Township Police Department established stationary and mobile surveillance on the residence.

On Jan. 25, the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team executed a court-authorized search warrant on the residence. Detectives seized approximately seven grams of crack cocaine, 10 wax folds of heroin and 35 grams of liquid phencyclidine [PCP], the prosecutor said.

