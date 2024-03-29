POINT PLEASANT — As the sun set in Point Pleasant Borough on Tuesday evening, the ground seemed to rumble as hundreds of little residents flocked to Community Park for the borough’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Children eagerly waited around massive, roped off bullpens filled with colorful eggs and small beach balls for the event, which was less of a hunt and more like a grand scramble.

Sheri Silversmith, recreation director, told The Ocean Star this whole event takes a “good hour” putting all the eggs out onto the field. She said events like these are looked forward to by many members of the community.

Children were separated into age groups, to allow for each group of children to get as many eggs as they could and possibly win some good prizes. Over the 10,000 Easter eggs that were scattered on the field, some of them contained small tickets that could be traded in for one of over 40 prizes available. These prizes were mostly Easter baskets filled with candy and delicious chocolate.

Prior to the egg hunt, a couple of excited families and children took the time to speak with The Ocean Star. One such family was the King family, Kelly and John with their two young boys, Owen and Nolan. The King kids were bursting with excitement for the hunt, but they were most excited to see the Easter Bunny.

Ms. King, “We just love being able to walk here and be with our family. [The borough] does a great job of making this all happen. It is really nice and the kids love it too. We love being here, it is so much fun.”

