POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Alongside the usual celebration of local music, the third annual Point Pleasant Beach Battle of the Bands is set to serve as a memorial this year for two community members who were associated with the competition. The event will be dedicated to the memories of both Battle of the Bands founder Chris Bozadzis and local musician Jillian Ludwig.

The battle will take place at the bandshell on Baltimore and Arnold avenues from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. The rain date is the following day, Sunday, June 9.

Bands have until April 1 to send in submissions. To do so, send an email to battlebandsppb@gmail.com with the following: a clean .mp3 or .wav file of songs, a .jpeg file of the band’s image/logo, links to videos of two to three live performances, social media handles, a quick bio and/or link to the band’s website and links to music sharing via Spotify, Bandcamp, Apple Music or others.

The grand prize is $1,000, presented by the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce in partnership with radio station WRAT 95.9 The RAT and its show Jersey Rock.

