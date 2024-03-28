WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education [BOE] honored its Outstanding Teacher/Educational Services Professionals Award recipients during last Tuesday’s meeting, taking time to commemorate work done by a staff member in each of the district’s seven schools as the school year approaches its final marking period.

As part of the Governor’s Educator of the Year and Educational Services Professional of the Year programs, 14 individuals received honors to applause from visitors. The presentation included videos from each school’s respective principals.

“Our staff is awesome. They work so hard…I haven’t seen anything that they wouldn’t do for our students,” said Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan. “That’s why we’re here…it is truly an honor…”

WALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Educator Kathleen Boland and Service Professional Beth Damiano were honored on behalf of Wall Primary School [WPS], at 2500 Bedford Corner Lane. Ms. Boland has been teaching at the school for 12 years, according to her staff website. Ms. Damiano has been a paraprofessional at the school for five years.

WPS Principal Erin Embon said of Ms. Boland, “She is the first to arrive and the last to leave…She advocates for each of her students, planning and executing innovative and engaging lessons that captivate our brave four-year-olds, which is no small feat…She values and cherishes each child she teaches and they know it.”

Ms. Embon said of Ms. Damiano, “On a daily basis, Ms. Beth engages with students and colleagues with kindness, enthusiasm and dedication. She always puts her students’ needs before her own steps up without ever being asked…She’s attentive to detail and very precise when collecting data on students. She is adept with technology and will always help those in need.”

ALLENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Educator Cristin Beirne and Service Professional Janet Kaden were honored on behalf of Allenwood Elementary School. Ms. Beirne has been teaching at the school for 14 years.

“Her enthusiasm for teaching is infectious and it creates a vibrant and engaging work environment that has had a profound impact on my child’s love for education,” said AES Principal Erin O’Connell of Ms. Beirne. “I appreciate her adaptability, patience and firm but loving classroom environment…She actively participates in ongoing training and development, staying updated on the latest teaching methods and best practices…She exemplifies the qualities of an exceptional teacher and is a role model for all educators.”

Of Ms. Kaden, Ms. O’Connell said, “She is the kindest, most thoughtful person. Ms. Kaden tends to medical, hygiene, academic and social-emotional kids. Her compassion is limitless. She is punctual and willingly stays when vans are running late. Ms. Kaden is always moving, always cleaning, always helping. She is the most reliable staff member, and I can always count on her.”

CENTRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Central Elementary School [CES] staff members Joseph Ronga and Maria Bolderman were honored by Principal Efstratios Monafis. Mr. Ronga teaches third grade at the school.

Ms. Monafis said, “Mr. Ronga has been an incredible teacher for 22 years, all of them at this school…He has been an asset to the Wall Township Public School District and [CES] during that time. His dedication to his students, the community and to consistently develop and improve his instruction to reach its students is a common factor throughout the school year…Mr. Ronga’s passion for education and his care for his students are all few of the many reasons we are so excited to celebrate [him] as the 2023-24 teacher of the year.”

Ms. Bolderman has been a paraprofessional at CES for a decade, according to Mr. Monafis. He referred to her as an “asset to the kindergarten team.”

“Ms. Bolderman continues to support the teachers and students at Central School each and every day. No matter the ask, Ms. Bolderman is always ready to…help when necessary. We are so thankful and excited [her].

OLD MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Kelly Buckle and Rosemarie Lo Varco, staff members of Old Mill Elementary School [OMES] were honored by Principal Jill Antoniello.

Ms. Antoniello said, “Kelly Buckle is an educator who truly loves learning and teaching. It’s evident in everything she does. Her teaching is hands-on, meaningful and always consists of best practices…She connects to her students in such positive ways that leaves such a meaningful impression on them…[Her] passion for teaching, love for her students and dedication to education makes her an asset to Old Mill School.”

Ms. Buckle has been teaching at OMES since 2002, according to her website.

Ms. Antoniello said that Ms. Lo Varco “reinforces a culture of learning, possesses a plethora of strategies that reinforce positive student behavior and connects with students who know how much she cares for them.”

The OMES principal continued, “Her calm and loving nature always makes her students feel loved.”

WEST BELMAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

“Enthusiastic, kind, caring, energetic, and she possesses an extremely hard work ethic,” West Belmar Elementary School [WBES] Principal Anthony Abeal said, referencing WBES Educator of the Year Shannon Fazzari. “…She is an exceptional teacher whose creativity inspires her students to demonstrate their learning each and every day. Her positive attitude serves as a motivational tool for her students.

Mr. Abeal paid homage to Ms. Fazzari’s “melodious jingles” to help students recall learning content and helping development in the school’s students.

Ms. Fazzari has been teaching second and fourth grade since 2013, according to Mr. Abeal.

The WBES 2023-24 Service Professional Award was given to Paraprofessional Evelyn “Bonnie” Farley. “[Ms. Farley] is one of the smiling faces that greets you when entering West Belmar School. She is caring, kind and tremendously hardworking,” said Mr. Abeal.

Ms. Farley serves as the lunch services coordinator at WBES, focusing on students receiving meals throughout the school day. Mr. Abeal said “She makes sure every student has breakfast or lunch each day…There is never an assignment that is too big or small for her.”

WALL INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

The 2023-23 awards for Wall Intermediate School [WIS] were given to Educator Michael Ryan and Paraprofessional Carrie Penn.

“It doesn’t take much digging to recognize that his kindness, his never-give-up-on-a-student attitude and honest and caring nature are what stands out most about him. His qualities, although simple, are what mean most to his students,” Eric Laughlin, principal of WIS, said. “…In his lessons, he makes time for modeling, guided instruction and independent work opportunities with art projects, designs, any concepts that are unique and challenging to the students…He is a true leader amongst his colleagues.”

Mr. Ryan is a seventh grade art teacher at WIS and is the chair of the National Junior Art Honor Society.

“Ms. Penn has all the qualities one would come to expect from a healthcare professional. She has become a valued resource and sounding board for parents, students and staff when needing to ask questions, garner opinions or provide information on school health-related policies,” said Mr. Laughlin. “…She is reliable, honest and trustworthy, and most importantly, for someone in her role, she uses common sense.”

WALL HIGH SCHOOL

Wall High School [WHS] physical education teacher Jared Musolf and paraprofessional Michael Nastasi were honored with their respective awards by WHS Principal Kevin Davis.

Mr. Musolf has been teaching physical education, as well as health education and drivers’ education at WHS since 2009, according to Mr. Davis. He is also the coordinator of the UNIFIED Sports Program, a branch of the Special Olympics that engages students with disabilities in physical activity.

“Mr. Musolf is an integral part in the successful launch of the UNIFIED Sports Program at Wall High School, so many students have benefitted from this experience over the past two years,” Mr. Davis said. “…[He] has consistently worked to provide a more inclusive educational environment for all of our students.”

Mr. Musolf was not present for the honoring.

Mr. Nastasi has been employed by the district since 2017, according to Mr. Davis, serving as both a paraprofessional and coach. Mr. Davis said he works with students with disabilities with “grace and compassion.”

The WHS principal continued, “Mr. Nastasi’s dedication to the students of Wall High School extends beyond the school day. He participates in overnight field trips to chaperone his students…and is beloved.”

The honoring presentation was originally scheduled for the BOE’s Jan. 16 meeting, but was postponed due to poor weather conditions.

