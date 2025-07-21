BRICK TOWNSHIP — Vongvichit Vatthanavong, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to 12 and a half years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with a robbery that took place in Brick Township on Jan. 5, 2023, according to a release by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Sentencing was before Judge Kenneth T. Palmer and Vatthanavong’s sentence will be subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning that he will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility.

Vatthanavong had previously pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Palmer on May 23.

On Jan. 5, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers from the Brick Township Police Department responded to a residence on Pershing Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Investigation revealed that as the victim homeowner was exiting his vehicle and entering his residence, he was approached by three masked individuals – one of them armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

One of the suspects struck the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground. The three suspects then stole approximately $3,000 in United States currency, a watch and a cellular phone from the victim before fleeing the scene. according to the release.

Continuing investigation over the course of the next year by the Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau resulted in Vatthanavong being identified as one of the individuals responsible for the robbery

According to the release, he voluntarily appeared at Brick Township Police Headquarters for questioning on Feb. 7, 2024; on that date, Vatthanavong was taken into custody at Brick Township Police Headquarters and charged accordingly.

He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been detained since that date. The other two suspects in the robbery have yet to be identified.

