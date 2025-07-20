SEA GIRT — The Borough of Sea Girt is advising residents and visitors to use caution in the area of First Avenue due to flooding from the morning’s heavy rains.

The borough’s post to Facebook says flooding is in certain low lying areas including: First Ave between New York and Crescent Park, Beacon and Ocean Ave, Sea Girt Ave and Washington Blvd area.

Detours are currently in place.

The borough says, “The water is receding but will take some time.”

Manasquan also experienced flooding in the Brielle Road and Fourth Avenue area this morning, but the water had receded.

At Mac’s Pond in Manasquan, a tree fell into the body of water, during the heavy rain.