BRADLEY BEACH — The borough has reached a settlement with a town employee, Director of Tourism Amy Hall, who filed a claim in 2024 that said the prior administration violated the Conscientious Employee Protection Act, created a hostile work environment and failed to provide certain benefits, according to the resolution.

The borough denied all allegations and claims made in the action and “the borough’s current administration finds it to be in the best interest of the borough that the action be fully and finally settled by making a payment to the plaintiff-employee in the amount of $55,000,” according to the resolution.

The borough will only be responsible for paying $2,500, due to an insurance company covering the rest.

Councilman John Weber said, “It’s important to say that this administration is settling lawsuits from past years, not new ones.”

According to the formal complaint, former business administrator Kim Humphrey, as plaintiff’s (Hall) superior, “engaged in a course of conduct whereby she intimidated and harassed plaintiff, causing plaintiff to experience an exceedingly hostile, negative and stressful work environment.”

On July 15 the portion of Hall’s role related to the “position of communications coordinator was stripped from her by Humphrey for no lawful or legitimate reason and without Council consent.”

The complaint goes on to say that Hall was advised by Humphrey and former Mayor Fox “that along with her demotion from communications coordinator her salary would be cut nearly in half from $40,000 per year to $26,000,” and the two said her position as tourism director was “not a real position,” despite the position being adopted by the borough in an ordinance.

The defendant, the Borough of Bradley Beach, in its answer to the complaints, said “they lacked sufficient knowledge to either admit or deny” the allegations raised by Hall.

Hall was contacted by The Coast Star for comment but did not respond before press time. Hall’s legal representation, the Law Offices of Peter C. Lucas, had no comment.

Humphrey provided a statement to The Coast Star that reads in part, “In light of recent public statements and social media activity involving my name, I want to briefly address the situation. I am currently pursuing a legal matter regarding harassment and discrimination, and I trust that the judicial process will handle this with the seriousness it deserves.”

She also said, “I want to be clear: no one deserves to be harassed, doxxed, or intimidated for standing up for their rights. I remain committed to truth, integrity, and justice. Out of respect for the legal process, I will not be discussing details publicly at this time. I encourage anyone with concerns to allow the proper legal avenues to take their course.”

Former mayor Fox also provided a statement to The Coast Star following the meeting. The statement was provided to the borough clerk to be shared during public comment of the council meeting, according to Fox, but it was not read into the record. When The Coast Star asked about the clerk reading comments from residents, Mayor Gubitosi said there is no standard procedure for reading out emails at council meetings.

Fox’s statement reads in part, “I strongly recommend that resolution 2025-252, be put aside or rejected outright. This claim is frivolous. The basis of the claim was investigated thoroughly and was found to be arbitrary and capricious — said another way — without reasonable grounds or adequate consideration of the circumstances.”

Fox also said by email, “Mr. John P. Harrington of Rainone, Coughlin, and Minchello, our conflict attorney, conducted interviews, reviewed the associated information, and issued a 21-page report that made recommendations that were reviewed with the employee and addressed.”

