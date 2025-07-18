POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council on Tuesday rejected a proposed ballot question that would have established paid parking on all borough-owned streets east of the railroad tracks.

The motion to draft the parking question was originally made by Councilman Art Gant at the May 20 council meeting as a means for municipal revenue.

No details were given at that meeting as to the proposal for such a parking system, including how it would affect residents of those neighborhoods, pricing or a timeline for the transition, should such a question be put to voters.

The council requested that the draft include free parking for residents in these neighborhoods.

The resolution to cancel the referendum was on Tuesday night’s agenda alongside a resolution that would have approved the referendum to move forward. The council was only permitted to pass one of those resolutions, approving the former.

The council voted to pass the resolution 5-0. Councilwoman Arlene Testa was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

At the meeting, Gant explained his about-face on the matter, saying that, while he still supports the idea, he thinks the drafting of the question was rushed and impromptu.

“I’m going to recommend that everybody up here vote for…the rejection, because it should be rolled out correctly — it shouldn’t just go right to a referendum,” he said.

“My suggestion is, if anybody has a way to make it work, let’s start hearing how we can do it, not just saying ‘it won’t work,’” he said. “Let’s get the public’s opinion on it; let’s figure out how we can do it. Maybe a lot of people have better ideas, and maybe we can roll it out a little bit better and explain things a lot better. Because, right now, everybody thinks that they’re going to have to pay for parking — you’re not going to have to pay for parking, there would be parking passes for everyone. Maybe it was rolled out too fast. So, that’s my recommendation.”

