BRICK TOWNSHIP — A group of nine young athletes from the Brick and Point Pleasant area have punched their tickets to the NFL FLAG Championship in Canton, Ohio, after winning the NFL FLAG Jets Regional Tournament.

By winning the tournament, the 10U Brick Elite Bolts will represent the New York Jets from July 17 to 20 in Ohio. This group has won seven championships in the past year and is ranked number three in the country on the Zorts National Power Index.

Coach Chris Johnson said, “I can’t even put it into words. This is such an amazing group of young boys and an amazing group of families. Just consider the diversity we have in our program from Point Pleasant to Brick Township and the fact that a lot of these kids have been together for two to three years now.”

The team is made up of Christopher Johnson, Patrick Bbalo, Tucker Byrne, Brody Ellmers, Ahyan Gamble, Hudson Heller, Brody Quenet, Mason Randolph and Cam Randolph.

According to Johnson, around a year and a half ago, something clicked for the kids who bought into the team first mentality. The team is also coached by assistant coach, Dylan Johnson.

The league that the Brick Elite Bolts participate in is a NFL FLAG Franchise and in order to qualify for the tournament, you must win a regional championship.

The team won the regional championship in October of 2024 and according to Johnson, the Jets organization has been great to the kids.

“The Jets have donated funds to almost fully fund the trip to help support the boys, which is amazing because youth sports are expensive and we have kids from every economic background on our team, so to be able to have that support from a franchise like the Jets makes it that more affordable and possible for these kids who may not have had that opportunity,” said Johnson.

