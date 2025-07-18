AVON-BY-THE-SEA/BELMAR — The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced today that the Main Street drawbridge repairs are expected to be completed in August, and a plan for permanent repair work is slated for the fall.

The NJDOT said in a press release that it “understands the impact the bridge closure has on the local community and has been working with local officials on a solution to reopen the bridge during the summer season to minimize the disruption to businesses, residents and visitors,” with crews working around the clock to repair both concrete foundations and mechanical components.

The interim repair will allow the bridge to return to normal operations for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists by early to mid-August, according to the state.

Bridge parts for the permanent repair are currently being manufactured, and the work is scheduled to take place in the fall when the bridge will again be closed to motorists and pedestrians for about two months.

Once full functionality is restored and the bridge is reopened in August, it is expected to remain open through Columbus Day, Monday, October 13, according to the NJDOT.

It will then be lifted into the open position and closed to vehicles and pedestrians at some point after that, for the permanent repair work. At that time, the detour will be restored, and the free shuttle bus will resume, according to the release.

The permanent repairs to the bridge’s south leaf are similar to the repairs made last year to the north leaf in which a hydraulic piston system was installed to replace mechanical components, which are no longer available.

Currently, the implemented road detours and free shuttle service will remain in place until the temporary repairs are complete.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

