BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Food Angels – a group of local volunteers who supply home-cooked meals and clothing on a bi-weekly basis for those suffering with food insecurity – is operating out of the Seeds of Service location at 725 Mantoloking Road.

The Food Angels will be at the Seeds of Service location July 27, Aug. 10, Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Oct. 5, Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. Each date will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Suzy Raabe, founder of The Food Angels, said, “I don’t want the people who are out there and homeless feeling like they are lost without any help. I want them to come see a friendly face and realize there are people who are trying to help them.”

In the past, people who have come to the food pantry at Seeds of Service have asked about hot meals.

“It blows my mind that in this day and age we have veterans who are outside, who can go and fight for our country and then they don’t have a place to live and are hungry without clothing. I feel like they need to be welcomed and realize people care about them,” Raabe continued.

“We are hoping word will get out and people will come see us on Sundays” at the Seeds of Service location, said Raabe.

“We are out there every two weeks, whether it is 100 degrees or it’s snowing, we are always out there,” said Raabe.

Raabe told The Ocean Star, “It is so expensive to live in New Jersey. It’s not a case (that) all the people who are homeless are drug addicts or alcoholics. These are people who have jobs but just can’t make ends meet. It’s expensive to live here…I’m hoping to get the word out and there is not a stigma to being homeless. It is a case of bad luck or whatever the circumstances are.”

Raabe said that the work that The Food Angels does would not be possible without the volunteers or the donations she receives.

Anyone who would like to donate can contact Raabe through The Food Angels’ Facebook page. The volunteer group accepts food and monetary donations. Monetary donations are used to buy tents, clothing, cookware, mattresses and more.

The Food Angels are also looking for transportation and have a vehicle that they would be willing to use to bring people to the Seeds of Service location.

Raabe said, “Any businesses that would like to help, rather than throwing their food out at the end of the night, we will gladly take it and distribute it.”

The founder thanked Panera Bread and 502 Bakery for giving The Food Angels supplies every other week.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.