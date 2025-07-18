LAVALLETTE — A wave of spectators descended upon the borough’s beachfront last week when the Lavallette Beach Patrol held the men’s version of its annual Lavallette Memorial Lifeguard Tournament.

Jack Caucino, captain of the Lavallette Beach Patrol and lifeguard of nearly 50 years, spoke to The Ocean Star following the event to discuss the uniqueness of the Lavallette tournament to others in the Shore region.

“The uniqueness of our tournament is that we require our lifeguards to do multiple events,” he said. “So, there’s only six guards allowed to compete. They have to compete in seven events, and two of the events require every lifeguard on the team to compete. So the idea is to show their versatility.”

“In one instance, they might be swimming in an event; in another instance they might be rowing; in another, they might be paddling,” said Caucino. “Lifeguarding is the ability to do all those things, because those are all skills you need to be a lifeguard.”

The women’s lifeguard tournament is set for Thursday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Philadelphia Avenue oceanfront.

The tournament tested guards’ aptitude in seven lifesaving-related events, including a rescue race using a torp flotation device, swimming and paddleboarding; a line-pull; a row-out/swim-in; and a medley. During the medley, a participant swims out to a buoy (representing a swimmer in distress) and back, then a guard on a paddleboard paddles out to the buoy; finally, a rescue boat is rowed out to the buoy and back.

This year, the top three winners for the men’s tournament were Lavallette Beach Patrol and Island Beach State Park Beach Patrol in a tied first-place win, Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol in second place and Surf City Beach Patrol in third place. Caucino said that at the end of the final event, the boat relay, Lavallette and Island Beach were tied — in the tiebreaker event, the two patrols tied again, and the tournament was deemed a tie overall.

“The tiebreaker became a tie,” said Caucino. “The tiebreaker is usually decided by the team that wins the most events, and both teams won three events — it was truly a tie of ties.”

According to Caucino, the Lavallette Memorial Lifeguard Tournament was originally known as the William Kemble Memorial Lifeguard Tournament, after a beach patrol switchboard operator and its first-ever dispatcher.

“Bill Kemble was the first dispatcher that we had on the patrol,” Caucino explained. “Years ago, the only way (the beach patrol) could communicate was a closed-line phone system. The guards would bring a phone to the beach…Bill ran the switchboard for years and years and years; he was so ingrained in our patrol that when he passed away we decided to name the patrol after him.”

