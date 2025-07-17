POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A special preview event for the New Jersey Vintage Surfboard Auction was held at the Lobster Shanty on Wednesday, giving guests a chance to mingle with surf pros and providing for a rare gathering of the international surfing tribe.

The viewing event, which was free to attend, showcased more than 40 of the boards being sold in the online auction, many of which were provided by “surf legends” according to a press release from Surf Legends USA, which runs the auction.

“When I see surfboards, I see history,” said Manasquan’s Mike “Miggs” Migliorisi, president of Surf Legends USA. “Most people, when they see a surfboard, they think ‘How is this going to ride?’ …When I see kids going to Costco and get a surfboard, I think that’s fine, and I get it — I had a 7-Eleven surfboard when I was in fifth grade. But I see history, preservation; and I think it’s important that you know where it came from in order for you to go forward.”

All of the lots in this auction include detailed provenance and historical background on the boards, he said. The lots became available for viewing beginning June 26 at noon, and bidding started July 10 at 1 p.m. Lots begin closing on July 20 at 1 p.m. Prospective bidders can register for free and view the lots at njvsa.com. This auction is online only.

International surf legends, including Hawaii’s Randy Rarick, Luis Real and Mark Fragale, attended the viewing event, and told The Coast Star about the culture of surfing on the West Coast and why an event like Wednesday’s is unique.

Rarick, a surfboard restoration expert and champion surfer, contributed more than a dozen surfboards to the auction. He said that the vintage shapes up for auction represent a “timeline” of surf history and compared restoring and auctioning off a vintage surfboard to a vintage car.

“I’ve spent the last 65 years of my life embroiled in surfing,” Rarick said. “What’s really neat about the auction is to bring these boards to the East Coast. Surfing started in Hawaii, and then it spread to California and spread to the East Coast later in the game…To have a display of vintage boards that really covers the timeline of surfing from the turn of the century to the present…is just a great way to demonstrate how surfing has evolved.”

“I love bringing a board back from the dead,” he said. “I’ve probably worked on 20% of the boards in here…I know the boards that people are looking for — collectors. It’s kind of like cars: a guy will buy a ‘57 Chevy, but who’s going to buy a ‘52 Chevy? Nobody. People want to try that Chevy more than they want something that came before or after ‘57. It’s a very similar thing with the surfboards. There are certain boards that are iconic, and for collectors, that’s what they’re looking for.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.