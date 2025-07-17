LAKE COMO — Mayor Kevin Higgins of Lake Como hosted around 150 attendees at this year’s Mayor’s Bash at Bar Anticipation this weekend, raising money for the town’s beautification and recreation programs while honoring those who have helped make the town what it is today.

The local E-Boro Bandits band and DJ Bilo provided the music for the night, as residents of both Lake Como and Belmar danced the night away and made valuable connections with not only each other, but Lake Como officials as well.

Mayor Higgins spoke to The Coast Star about the growth of the event that is now in its fourth year.

“It gets bigger every year,” the mayor said. “We usually make between $20,000 and $25,000 as far as donations are concerned, and we’ve been very lucky with great weather all four years. It’s a really nice night out on the sand at Bar A.”

The mayor said he and organizers of the event decided to honor citizens and businesses who have contributed positively to the town over the four years of the event, with this year’s honorees being Council President Doug Witte as Citizen of the Year and the Vanity 18 salon, owned by Theresa Vassallo Galati, being named Business of the Year.

“I wanted to recognize those behind the scenes over the last three years who have done a lot for our community, but were not necessarily elected officials,” the mayor said. “I think Doug was a no-brainer this year. He is retiring from council at the end of this year, and he’s been a volunteer and elected official in this town for 55 years. He started volunteering with the South Belmar First Aid when he was 16.”

The mayor also spoke on Vanity 18, which first opened its doors in January of 2010 in the town and has become a mainstay for many residents.

“Theresa, the owner of Vanity 18 salon on Main Street, was on the tourism commission and had a lot of ideas to keep the community going during COVID-19,” the mayor said. “They have become a real cornerstone business in town, and they have provided a great product to our community and surrounding communities at a not-very expensive price. With them being a local business, we try to support our local businesses.”

With the bash gaining momentum in popularity over the years, the mayor restated the initial inspiration for the community celebration that has a large focus on fundraising for the town.

“We wanted to have a celebration of this town, and we were making some moves as far as redoing the lake,” the mayor said. “We wanted to redo Behrman Park and we wanted to start to make improvements throughout the town, and some of those things cost a lot of money. We kind of put all these ideas together about having a celebration for the town, but also looking to raise some money for the children and the recreation programs, as well as beautification within the town.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

