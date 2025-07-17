AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough announced the reopening of the Avon Municipal Pool on Wednesday afternoon in an email.

The borough had announced in a July 15 email communication that the municipal pool was closed until further notice while an issue with the newly replaced emergency pool pump motor was being addressed.

The motor for the pump was recently replaced, but a problem with it arose Tuesday morning, according to Borough Administrator Kerry McGuigan.

She told The Coast Star in an email Tuesday afternoon that the contractor was evaluating the pump motor and there was no exact timeline for completion of the repair.

At Monday night’s commissioners meeting, the borough authorized the replacement of an emergency pool pump motor by Pilot Electric Company Inc., not to exceed $5,967.

On Thursday, July 1, it was announced that the pool was closed until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances. On July 2, the borough updated that a pipe burst, leading to flooding of the pump pit and crews have been working on repairs. The pool was reopened in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Borough officials thanked Avon Pool Manager Melissa Burta and Superintendent of Avon Department of Public Works, Mike O’Brien, for spending long hours maintaining chemical levels and getting the new pump installed.

The Avon Municipal Pool was first built in 1905, making it 120 years old this year.

Borough officials said they thank residents for their cooperation and apologized for the inconvenience.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.