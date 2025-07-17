MANASQUAN — When Manasquan resident Brigid McCarthy began taking advanced Spanish classes before school as an eighth grader at Manasquan Elementary School, little did she realize that would lead her to winning a Fulbright Scholarship and a teaching opportunity in the Canary Islands.

In May, McCarthy received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to serve as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Spain for the 2025-26 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

McCarthy graduated Davidson College summa cum laude with honors in English and a minor in Hispanic studies in May. Next year, she will live and teach in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of Northern Africa, as a means to promote English language learning and mutual cultural understanding between the U.S. and Spain.

“Not only am I only going there to learn more about the way people live in the Canary Islands, enjoying the food, music and learning about the nuances about the way they speak Spanish but equally, I will be talking about myself. I’m going to be sort of a mini diplomat for Manasquan, New Jersey in a way, sharing what my life is like where I went to college and how I grew up,” McCarthy said.

In September, McCarthy will ship out to El Hierro, the smallest island in the Canary Islands, where for the school year she will teach English to the Spanish-speaking islanders at IES Roques de Salmór, a local high school on the island. For the rest of the summer in Manasquan, McCarthy can be seen waiting tables at Squan Tavern.

McCarthy spent last summer in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, as a 2024 Pulitzer Center Reporting Fellow, reporting on local islanders participating in hunger strikes against overtourism of the Canary Islands. McCarthy, a former intern for The Coast Star, said her experience on the islands last summer led her to apply for the Fulbright teaching fellowship to return back to the Spanish island chain.

Her interest in learning language began on Broad Street at Manasquan Elementary School, where as an eighth grader she took advanced Spanish classes before school with Senora Ann Marie LaMorticella. McCarthy said that when LaMorticella brought in a former student who had learned Korean and taught English overseas, it sparked an interest and her ambition to pursue and learn language. At Communications High School in Wall Township, McCarthy continued to study Spanish and when it came time for college, McCarthy said, “it seemed like a natural trajectory” to continue to excel and learn Spanish.

In her sophomore year at Davidson in North Carolina, following a summer spent abroad in Cádiz, Spain, McCarthy said a professor encouraged her to pursue and apply for the Fulbright program, which she later applied for.

“It was honestly a great process to go through applying for the Fulbright, because I learned a lot about myself,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy, who previously worked in town with Manasquan Recreation, began to foster interest for speaking and teaching English at a high level to older students and submitted her application to teach high school in the fall of her senior year at Davidson, with a plan to return to the Canary Islands.

In January, McCarthy was notified that she was a semi-finalist for the Fulbright program to Spain, getting through the competitive first round of the selection process. In a short, one minute application video, McCarthy said she talked about her love for Spanish culture and the country itself, her college experience and personal anecdotes learning language and working at her on campus coffee shop; and then she waited.

After weeks of uneasiness about her application, all the while USAID and other foreign diplomacy programs were being cut by the federal government, McCarthy said, “Many people were assuming that Fulbright was next on the chopping block.”

In the first week of May, while preparing for her final semester of college, McCarthy logged into her Fulbright portal and saw an update in the form of a letter that she had been awarded a Fulbright award as an English teaching assistant.

McCarthy told The Coast Star, “I called my parents, my mom said she cried, my grandmother was also very excited for me. It just felt great to have so many people that were excited for me because I needed their support going through a crazy year of all the turbulence.”

