BRADLEY BEACH — At its final meeting on July 14, the Charter Study Commission decided to recommend voters approve a council-manager form of municipal government in a November referendum.

The municipality currently operates under a “strong mayor” form of government, in which the mayor is elected by voters for a four-year term.

The commission voted 4-1 to approve a recommendation to voters to adopt a council-manager form of government, and to release the report with their findings with the inclusion of Commissioner Thomas Coan’s dissenting opinion report.

“The commission will be submitting its recommendation to voters in this November’s general election. If the new form of government is adopted, voters will elect a new government under the council-manager form one year later in Nov. 2026,” the report reads on page 2.

The final report is over 30 pages long and is accessible to the public through the borough website.

The committee is now “out of business” explained commission attorney Michael Collins of King, Moench & Collins LLP, who drafted the report.

“(The report) is consistent with everything that the public has seen over the past, I guess, eight or nine months now, and so there really aren’t, in my mind, any surprises in terms of details,” Collins said.

The five-person commission, which was elected by voters in November 2023, will no longer hold meetings or have further discussions about the recommendations as elected officials. However, as Commission Chair Refet Kaplan said, the members would be open to leading dialogue with voters as private citizens.

During public comments, a few residents questioned the neutrality of the commissioners due to their postings supporting the new government on the Commission’s Facebook page prior to the meeting. Borough resident Mary Backstrom said to the commissioners “I don’t think it’s any secret how you are going to vote and to me that is a little problematic.”

Opinions among the handful of public commenters present at the meeting were mixed regarding whether or not a change in government would be beneficial to the borough.

Some expressed concerns over the thoroughness of the process. Eric Schatz said, “I have not seen any evidence that would support the fact that the council-manager form of government is any better than the existing ‘strong mayor’ government.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.