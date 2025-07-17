BRADLEY BEACH — A borough resident and South Brunswick patrolman has been charged with theft, shoplifting and misconduct after an investigation revealed he had stolen over $75,000 dollars from the South Brunswick Police Benevolent Association (PBA) where he served as treasurer since 2009, according to a release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Abraham “Jason” Gassman, 53, turned himself in to the authorities on July 16 and has been charged with second-degree official misconduct, second and third-degree theft by deception, third-degree hindering apprehension, third-degree official misconduct fourth-degree falsifying records and shoplifting, a disorderly persons offense, according to the release.

According to the press release an investigation led by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Responsibility Unit revealed that earlier this year, Gassman shoplifted bedding items valued at about $100 from a department store in Ocean Township, and left the scene in his police vehicle.

The investigation later found and alleged that in his role as treasurer of the PBA, Gassman exercised “exclusive control over its finances, and in that capacity stole more than $75,000 from the PBA in multiple ways over approximately the last six years,” the press release said.

Gassman allegedly used the PBA credit card and stole cash proceeds from charity fundraisers and other events for personal purchases such as home-improvement items, patio furniture, storage containers, televisions, a home gym kit and food. Gassman then falsely indicated that he paid back personal purchases and changed the password on the PBA credit card to hide information from leadership, according to the release.

Gassman is lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court. The State intends to ask that Gassman to be barred from contact with his former PBA local executive board and “ordered to surrender his firearms and submit to monthly reporting while the case against him proceeds,” the press release states.

A statement given by the South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka reads, “Shortly after I learned of the accusations, Officer Gassman was suspended without pay. The standard for suspending a police officer without pay in New Jersey is a high bar to achieve, and I did not make this decision without a careful review of the facts and circumstances…the accusations and arrest of Jason Gassman is extremely disappointing to me and all members of the agency.”

The South Brunswick PBA chapter President Gerald Sarno said, “This situation is serious, and I fully recognize the impact it may have on public trust. However, I want to make it unequivocally clear: the actions of one individual do not reflect the values, integrity, or dedication that our Executive Board and our fellow officers uphold in our Union.”

