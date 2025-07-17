AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Amid the Main Street temporary bridge closure, borough officials continue to seek feasible remedies for residents, visitors and business owners through communication with state and local entities for alternative financial assistance options and transportation services.

Mayor Ed Bonanno said at the top of Monday night’s commissioners meeting, “We’ve been trying to get specific updates from the state Department of Transportation, which has been very challenging, we haven’t been able to get anything very specific. We’ve learned from other sources that apparently there are two parts, old parts, that have to be fabricated that are ordered and they have to fabricate it and ship it here.”

He noted its similarity to last year’s temporary bridge closure in which the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), due to the bridge’s old age, had to get bridge parts manufactured elsewhere, which took several weeks.

The mayor said that although an exact timeline for the repair work is unknown, as well as the cause for the malfunction, despite state requests for an estimate, it will take a “number of weeks, if not months.”

“Certainly it’s looking like it’s going to be the summer. Unless something very, very surprising happens, it’s not looking like it’s going to be in the next couple of weeks,” said the mayor.

“Bad, bad news for the town – really bad news for our merchants here, for the merchants in Belmar as well,” said the mayor. “They’ve really been getting hit hard by this. This is the time of the year that they really rely on to sustain the rest of the year, the winter months, when business slows down.”

Avon officials have spent the last several weeks working to acquire financial assistance through the Economic Development Authority (EDA) to support Main Street businesses, as previously reported by The Coast Star, but the mayor said during Monday’s meeting that the efforts are still ongoing as they await commitments from the state.

In June, state Sen. Robert Singer (R-30) and Assemblyman Sean Kean (R-30) introduced a bill that would require the EDA to establish a grant program to provide “financial assistance to retail businesses for certain business expenses, including lost revenue, incurred due to a public highway project,” for businesses in both Avon and Belmar, according to a press release prepared on that day by Kate Gamberg, Kean’s chief of staff.

“The legislation they got through unfortunately, for I think other areas of the state that we wanted to amend, didn’t get amended, and doesn’t include any of our businesses,” said Mayor Bonanno.

