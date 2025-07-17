BRADLEY BEACH — The borough has reached a settlement with a town employee, Director of Tourism Amy Hall, who filed a claim in 2024 that said the prior administration violated the Conscientious Employee Protection Act, created a hostile work environment and failed to provide certain benefits, according to the resolution.

The borough denied all allegations and claims made in the action and “the borough’s current administration finds it to be in the best interest of the borough that the action be fully and finally settled by making a payment to the plaintiff-employee in the amount of $55,000,” according to the resolution.

The borough will only be responsible for paying $2,500, due to an insurance company covering the rest.

Councilman John Weber said, “It’s important to say that this administration is settling lawsuits from past years, not new ones.”

According to the formal complaint, former business administrator Kim Humphrey, as plaintiff’s (Hall) superior, “engaged in a course of conduct whereby she intimidated and harassed plaintiff, causing plaintiff to experience an exceedingly hostile, negative and stressful work environment.”

On July 15 the portion of Hall’s role related to the “position of communications coordinator was stripped from her by Humphrey for no lawful or legitimate reason and without Council consent.”

The complaint goes on to say that Hall was advised by Humphrey and former Mayor Fox “that along with her demotion from communications coordinator her salary would be cut nearly in half from $40,000 per year to $26,000,” and the two said her position as tourism director was “not a real position,” despite the position being adopted by the borough in an ordinance.

The defendant, the Borough of Bradley Beach, in its answer to the complaints, said “they lacked sufficient knowledge to either admit or deny” the allegations raised by Hall.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

