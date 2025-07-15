In Loving Memory of Kevin John McCarthy

December 19, 1956 – July 13, 2025



Kevin John McCarthy passed away peacefully, surrounded by those who loved him most. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on December 19, 1956, Kevin’s life was defined by deep integrity and a magnetic presence that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His legacy of love and strength will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew him.

A proud graduate of Saint Peter’s Prep, Kevin went on to study at the University of Scranton, where the Jesuit tradition profoundly shaped his worldview and principles. Those formative years left a lasting imprint on his faith, intellect and character.

A passionate lover of music, Kevin’s life had its own rhythm — vibrant, soulful, and often filled with the sounds of his favorite songs. Whether he was singing along to soul legends, listening to classic Motown records, or simply soaking in the rhythm of the waves while sitting on the beach, Kevin filled his life with music that moved the heart and lifted the spirit.

Kevin began his career at Saint Joseph’s in West New York, launching a journey that eventually led him to the fast-paced world of finance. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Ada Savarese. After the events of September 11, Kevin and Ada were called back to their shared passion — education. Together, they returned to the classroom, teaching side by side at Holy Innocents School in Neptune, New Jersey. For Kevin, teaching wasn’t just a job — it was a vocation. His students benefited not only from his knowledge, but from his empathy, humor, and unwavering belief in their potential.

Kevin was the devoted husband of 42 years to Ada. Theirs was a marriage marked by mutual respect, easy laughter, and a profound companionship that never wavered. They were true partners in every sense — in life, in work, and in joy.

Above all, Kevin was a family man. He is survived by his two sons, Kelly McCarthy and his wife Erin, and Terence McCarthy. He was a proud grandfather to Odhran, who brought him immeasurable joy and pride. Kevin’s love for his family was boundless, steady, and fiercely loyal — the kind of love that makes those around feel safe, seen, and supported.

With his big personality, quick wit, and deep sense of humanity. Kevin had a gift for making people feel heard and valued — whether in a conversation, a classroom, or among friends. His was a presence that won’t easily be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 23rd at Holy Innocents Roman Catholic Church in Neptune, NJ, where family and friends will gather to celebrate Kevin’s remarkable life and honor the man who gave so much of himself to others.