Born to Robert and Helen Stoner, Jacob C. Stoner was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend whose life reflected hard work, service, and a deep appreciation for the people around him.



Jacob grew up in Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, and graduated from Manasquan High School in 1977. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1977 to 1980 as a Forward Area Alerting Radar Operator.



A man of many talents and an unwavering work ethic, Jacob spent much of his life as a ‘chief cook and bottle washer’ in many kitchens of Southern Monmouth County, where he left a mark not just through his work, but through his presence and personality.



He was a devoted brother to Hugh, John, Ira, and Beth Lou, and carried a deep sense of gratitude and humility throughout his life.



In his own words, he left the following message to all who may read this:



“Thanks for the love you have shown

Sorry for the bad times

Please play nice together

May your joys be unconfined.”



Jacob’s memory lives on in those who knew and loved him — through shared stories, enduring lessons, and the kind spirit he offered freely. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.