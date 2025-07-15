Dorothy Veronica Griggs, 92, of Allenwood, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 12, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.



Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Born in Manhattan, she later lived in Dunellen and Bradley Beach before settling in the Allenwood section of Wall Township in 1957. She was a graduate of Asbury Park High School, where she earned varsity letters in both softball and basketball as a sophomore—an early testament to her spirited nature and determination.



Dorothy worked for many years as a bookkeeper at the Asbury Park Press. After leaving her professional career, she dedicated herself fully to raising her five children, a role she embraced with unmatched love and commitment. Later in life, her nurturing nature led her to provide childcare for families throughout Wall Township. Her home became a beloved haven for many local children, especially those of schoolteachers, thanks to her reputation for warmth, dependability, sincerity and genuine care.



A true pioneer of the ‘soccer mom’ era, Dorothy could often be found on the sidelines of Wall Township’s sports fields, cheering alongside her husband, Earl. The couple shared a deep love of travel and adventure, spending over five decades exploring North America in their beloved Airstream travel trailer. They made six epic journeys to Alaska, always timing their trips to coincide with the salmon runs—fishing poles in hand and hearts full of excitement. Together, they were founding members of the Jersey Shore Sandpiper Travel Trailer Club and explored countless National and Provincial Parks across the United States and Canada.



Family summers were filled with day trips to Manasquan Beach (Potters North End) and August getaways to Rollins Pond in the Adirondacks—a place especially dear to Dorothy’s heart. She also treasured her time exploring the wild beauty of Labrador, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Florida’s Ocala National Forest, and the western United States.



Dorothy had a remarkable gift for making ordinary moments special. Her homemade pizza, often shared on Sunday afternoons, became a cherished family tradition, as did her legendary iced tea—simple pleasures that will live on in family memory.



A lifelong animal lover, Dorothy shared her home over the years with many beloved pets, including beagles and black Labradors. She leaves behind her faithful companion, Thor.



Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Mary Stojkiewicz, and her daughter, Janet Hubbard-Popper, in 2011. She is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years, Jacob “Earl” Griggs; her sons Mark Griggs (Charlotte) of Mt. Juliet, TN, Stephen Griggs of Lake Mary, FL, and Bruce Griggs (Patty) of Brick; her daughter Susan Griggs Marszalek (Tony) of Middletown; her brother Louis Stokes (Beverly) of Los Angeles, CA; her eight grandchildren—Jake, Harry, Stephanie, Jack, Kyra, Kylie, Ava, and Kelly and her two great-grandchildren James and Paul, who was just born on July 14, 2025.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Denis Roman Catholic Church, Manasquan, followed by burial at St. Catharine’s Cemetery, Wall.



