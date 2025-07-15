It is with great sadness that the family of Captain Dale Steinert, 62, announces his sudden passing. For over 40 years, Dale was the Captain of the 125’ Jamaica party boat in Brielle, and a towering figure in the Northeast fishing community. He had a passion for sharing his deep knowledge of the ocean, and expertise of the sport of fishing industry with generations of anglers. To the fishing community, his loss is immeasurable, and the ocean will be a lonelier place without him. Captain Dale was a mentor, a friend, and a fixture in the community.



Beyond his impact as a sea captain, Dale was a loving husband to his wife Mary Kaye, who passed away in 2020. He was devoted to his partner, Robin Eble of Manahawkin. And he was a wonderful dad to his son, Chris, and to his stepdaughter Tara.



Dale had many other passions and interests including World War II, naval history, model trains and ships, woodworking, horse racing, and aviation. He was an amazing cook, often making delicious dishes for friends and family. Dale loved to travel, recently spending quality time in the Florida Keys and in Niagara Falls with Robin.



He is predeceased by his parents, Gail and and Frank, and his wife of over 30 years, Mary Kaye. Dale is survived by his son, Captain Chris Steinert, his stepdaughter Tara Bogan, her husband Chris Lido and their daughter Parker, his partner Robin, his siblings Paul and Heidi, Dave and Kim, Leslie and Bob, his brother-in-law Jim, his nieces and nephews Dave, Luke, Noah, Sarah and Alaina, his aunt Smitty, his cousins Caroline, Christina, Jason, James, and Jacob, and many other close family members and friends whom he loved dearly.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 5-8PM at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dale’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through their website at stjude.org or to the Grief Share group at St Paul’s Methodist Church that Dale helped run and through which had made many close friends, by going to stpaulsbrick.com. To send condolences to the family, please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net