Mary Carole Davenport, 81, of Allenwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 10, 2025, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born in Kearny, NJ, and raised in Middletown, NJ. She was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic and Seton Hall University. Mary and her husband Ronald raised their family in Wall Township, NJ. She loved playing tennis with her lifelong friends, going to the Sea Girt Beach and spending time at their vacation home in Pawleys Island, SC. Mary loved spending time with her family, and especially with her Golden Retriever grand-puppies, Mika and Hudson.



Mary was predeceased by her parents Albert T. Hammond and Marie C. Hammond. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years Ronald Davenport, her loving sons Bryan Davenport and his wife Colleen, Kevin Davenport and his wife Joan all of Wall Township, NJ. Mary was the cherished grandmother of Amanda, Christopher, Emily, and Lauren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law James and Barbara Hammond of Wall, Jack and Candice Hammond of Wall.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at St Martha’s Church, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant NJ 08742. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation by going online to http://www.T2T.org. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net.