Judith Ann Dunne, 74, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on Tuesday March 11, 2025. Born and raised in New Jersey, Judy is pre-deceased by her beloved parents John and Lena Woodruff, and her cherished nephew, Brian Woodruff. She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, James Dunne; her loving brother William Woodruff and her niece Sandy Woodruff.

A graduate of Middletown High School, Judy went on to enjoy a long and fulfilling career at Bell Labs and Lucent Technologies, where she worked over 30 years before retiring.

Judy had a passion for traveling and spent many memorable vacations exploring the country with her husband and close friends.

An animal lover at heart, she held a special bond with her dog Brandy and her cat Henry, she was also an avid fan of daytime soap operas and cherished the simple joys of life.

Those who knew Judy will remember her for her warm heart, her vibrant spirit, and her deep love for her family — especially nephew Brian whom she adored, and her mother, who was also her best friend. She found great joy in attending car shows with her husband and spending quality time with loved ones.

Judy’s kind and caring nature touched many, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers can be sent to Smiles for Margaret, 209 High Street, Hackettstown NJ 07840.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 26th, 2025, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, New Jersey 08736. Interment to follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, 4201 NJ-33, Tinton Falls, New Jersey 07753. To send condolences to the family please go to http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net