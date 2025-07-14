Joseph Anthony Strucich, 93, of Manasquan, NJ, died Friday, July 11, 2025 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ.

Born in Weehawken, NJ, Joseph grew up in North Bergen, NJ, lived in Carteret before moving to Manasquan, NJ in 1992. He served in the US Coast Guard serving on the Coast Guard Lightship, The Ambrose, before being stationed at the Coast Guard Base Manasquan Inlet, Pt. Pleasant, NJ. Joseph worked as bank Vice President for J.P. Morgan on Wall Street in New York City, NY until his retirement in 1991. Joseph was a parishioner of St. Denis Church, Manasquan. He was an avid fisherman, skilled artist, winemaker and woodcarver.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Rose Strucich, his son Mark A. Strucich and 2 grandchildren, Joseph M. Strucich and Jessica R. Strucich. Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 70 years Ernestine B. Strucich, 3 children, Joseph A. Strucich and his wife Valerie, Michael A. Strucich and his wife Lia, Debra J. Misdom and her husband Shawn, 3 grandchildren Michelle LeClair and her husband Cory, Nicole Torres and her husband Raymond, Brooke Strucich, 10 great grandchildren, Haley and her fiancé Santi, Matt, Alyssa, Jayden, Ethan, Sydney, Jonah, Lillian, Gabriella, Audrianna and his sister Mildred Lorimer.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 4-7pm at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 18, 2025, 10am at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, NJ. Committal will follow in St. Catharine Cemetery Mausoleum, Wall. To send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.