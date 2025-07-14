Joan Fox Mullee, 91 years young, of Brick, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025 from a short illness, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joan was born at home during a blizzard on January 30, 1934 in Rego Park, NY, to Joseph Fox, a NYC firefighter and his wife, Irene Larity. An only child, she attended Resurrection Ascension Elementary School and The Mary Louis Academy High School. In 1951, she enrolled at St John’s University as a business major where she met another business major, John F Mullee, Jr, in her first semester. Three years later, she and Jack married and six children followed. Joan eventually continued her education and received a Bachelors Degree in Special Education from Dowling College and her Master’s from Adelphi University. In 1991, she lost her best friend and soulmate Jack to lung cancer. Joan worked as a special education teacher for 45 years in NY, NJ, and IL. She became a Senior Mary Kay Director, driving her pink Cadillac around town.

Joan lived a life of service. She has been a Eucharistic Minister since 1989, was president of the Rosary Altar Society at St Mark’s Church in Sea Girt, NJ, and St Patrick’s Church in Lake Forest, IL, and secretary at Epiphany Church in Brick, NJ. She taught CCD to special needs children and adults making their First Holy Communion. She was President of the Questers Barnegat Windjammer Chapter.

She loved the outdoors, gardening, singing, reading, history and a healthy glass of Pinot Grigio with ice. In her words, “Life was good to me!”

Joan’s true love was motherhood. She is survived by her six children: Eileen Mullee of Ashburn, VA; Cathleen Brenner and her husband Paul of Tinton Falls, NJ; Joseph Mullee and his wife Clare of Lucketts, VA; Margee Buckley and her husband Mark of Wall, NJ; Maryellen Mullee and her partner Lisa Buckley of Mt. Laurel, NJ, and Tricia McGonigle and her husband Mike of Towamencin Twp, PA. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 17 from 9am -10am at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd. Wall Township, NJ 07719. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10:30am at Epiphany RC Church, 615 Thiele Rd, Brick, NJ 08724. Burial will follow at St. Catharine’s Cemetery, Wall

In lieu of flowers, Joan’s children have asked for donations to either the INADCure Foundation at http://www.inadcure.org or the Breakthrough T1D Foundation for juvenile diabetes at http://www.breakthrought1d.org

