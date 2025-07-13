After a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer, Justin Spillane departed this world on July 11, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 45 years old.

Born on January 7, 1980 Justin lived a life defined by quiet strength, unwavering loyalty and an endless capacity for love. He attended the Wall Township public schools graduating in 1998 from Wall High School where he was a member of the baseball and football teams, and was an honor student.

He went on to graduate from Smeal business school at Penn State in 2002. He first worked at the Bank of New York and then moved to Goldman Sachs where he spent his last 20 years rising to the position of vice president.

Justin resided in the fine community of Rockville Center, New York on Long Island where he is survived by his loving wife of 18 years Allison (nee Glaser) and his daughters Hailey, Julie, Sarah, Stella and Nina. His father and mother Frank and Cheryl Spillane, his brother Ryan and wife Kymm, his sister, Monica Mulholland, and her husband Bryan along with his seven nieces and nephews will miss him forever.

Justin was more than a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and friend. He was the steady foundation for so many people. He will live on in the hearts of all who loved him, he leaves behind a legacy of compassion, laughter, and quiet acts of goodness that rip far beyond his time here. His absence creates a space no one else can fill, but his spirit will remain a guiding light to those who knew him best.

A memorial service will be held at: Macken Mortuary, Inc. – Rockville Centre 52 Clinton Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 on July 15, 2025 from 4 to 8 p.m. Rest peacefully, Justin. Your love will never be forgotten.