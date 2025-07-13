April 21, 1952-July 9, 2025

John Robert McCann, 73, died on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his adoring daughters.

John was born at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, NJ, on April 21,1952. He was the third child born to Thomas and Margaret McCann. John grew up