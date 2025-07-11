POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach School Board Business Administrator Brian F. Savage has earned the Distinguished Service Award from the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials, recognizing his three-decade-long service to the school district’s community.

A press release from the NJASBO said that, each year, the association “selects two members from each of its three regions to receive a Distinguished Service Award for long-term, continuous and exemplary service. The award recipients were recognized at NJASBO’s annual conference in June.”

The NJASBO highlighted Savage’s 30-plus years as an employee of the Point Pleasant Beach School District, as well as his work with other boards in Monmouth and Ocean counties and beyond.

“Dr. Savage is an educational leader with over three decades of experience in school administration, finance and operations and a proven track record of excellence,” said the association. “He excels in managing complex school systems and fostering innovative educational practices. In addition to his current district, where he has worked since 1993, he has worked for the boards of education in Long Branch, Sea Girt, Helmetta and Beach Haven.”

Savage told The Ocean Star this week that he was “humbled” by the award, and said that it also reflects on the district and their support.

“I was humbled. It’s great to be honored by your colleagues for all my years of service with the district; I’m glad they recognize me, but they’re also recognizing the district and how the district has supported the community and me all these years. It’s really a district award.”

Savage said that his favorite thing about being an administrator is “giving back to the students in a very unique way. As a business administrator, we’re a lot of the time seen as a back office operation — it’s not the principal or the superintendent. But it’s important that I can use my skillset in finance to help out the educational program be the best it can be.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.