BAY HEAD — In the midst of the storm that struck the Jersey Shore on Tuesday night, one house in Bay Head was struck by lightning, causing a minor structure fire.

On the evening of July 8, Bay Head Fire Department was dispatched to 111 Bridge Ave. for a reported lightning strike.

Upon arrival, firefighters in the Chief 3510 vehicle observed smoke coming from the third floor of the structure. A box alarm was promptly struck, bringing in mutual aid from Point Pleasant Beach Stations 42 and 43, as well as South Wall Station 52-3 for rapid intervention.

Point Beach EMS responded for rehabilitation and Point Pleasant Station 75 was placed on standby.

Engine 1415 arrived on scene, secured a water source from a nearby hydrant and laid into the fire. Crews from 1415 and 1411 entered the residence and encountered light smoke throughout the first, second and third floors. Elevated heat levels were detected in a third-floor walk-in closet, where crews breached a wall and located evidence of a lightning strike, including charring and residual smoke.

The affected area was extinguished, cooled and thoroughly checked to ensure no further hazard remained. Crews from Mantoloking and Point Beach assisted with searching, ventilation and hose line management.

