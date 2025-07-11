LAVALLETTE — Those seeking the guidance of the mystic realm are invited to the annual Psychic Fair, which once again returns to Lavallette’s Upper Shores branch of the Ocean County Library (OCL) on July 29.

“Curious about the future? Weighing some decisions? Wondering about relationships or prospects? Get a mystic perspective during the Friends’ fundraising Psychic Fair at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores branch,” said a press release from the Ocean County Library.

The fair lasts from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29. Sessions at the fair cost $30 and are 15 minutes each, and take place between 1 and 4 p.m. and between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sessions include tarot readings, palm readings, and astrological consultations. The program is run by the Friends of the Upper Shores Branch.

“This program is intended for entertainment purposes only,” said the library. “Proceeds of each $30, 15-minute session benefit the Friends of the Upper Shores Branch. The Friends are volunteers who support the library through programs, fundraising and advocacy. New members are always welcome. Application forms are available at all library branches and reading centers and on the OCL website.”

To schedule a session, visit the Ocean County Library’s Upper Shores branch, 112 Jersey City Ave., or call 732-793-3996. For more information on the Ocean County Library, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.

