WALL TOWNSHIP – A multi-vehicle accident Thursday night on Route 71 resulted in a car striking the CVS Pharmacy at 1801 Route 71 and left one driver with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Wall Township Police Department press release.

The preliminary investigation suggests that at approximately 10:00 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 71 reportedly experienced uncontrollable acceleration. The vehicle rear-ended a second car before side-swiping a northbound vehicle and crashing into the CVS building, according to police.

The driver of the third vehicle was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment. The Wall Township Fire Department, South Wall Fire Department, and the Wall Township Building Department responded to the scene and secured the area, deeming the building safe. New Jersey Natural Gas also addressed damaged equipment, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Marc Chavez-Ramos of the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500 ext. 1227.