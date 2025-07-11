BAY HEAD — New buildings and homes constructed in Bay Head will have to be smaller from now on, as the council unanimously introduced an ordinance to reduce the maximum building coverage on each lot.

This change has been in the works for well over a year, according to planning board member Rick McGoey, who spoke during the public comment period. The ordinance states, “The borough council of…Bay Head…seeks to revise its land use code to implement the recommendations of its master plan by reducing the maximum permitted building coverage and maximum permitted lot coverage in its R50, R100 and R100BF zones.”

R50, R100 and R100BF zones all refer to residential, single-family dwellings typically seen in the Bay Head neighborhood.

“The planning board finds the proposed reductions to be consistent with the master plan recommendations and necessary to increase the open light air and space of lots throughout Bay Head,” the ordinance states as a reason for this change.

The new maximum building coverage in these zones will be reduced from 35% to 30% and lot coverage from 50% to 45%. Building coverage refers to the highest percentage of a lot’s area that a building can occupy, while lot coverage refers to the highest proportion of a lot that can be covered by buildings and other impervious surfaces, such as driveways and patios.

McGoey said, “We have had a long-standing issue, people have different characterizations, of overcrowding or building of structures in town. The master plan has said for eight, nine years that we need to change the coverage for buildings and lots. It has been the number-one recommendation of the master plan to have this happen.”

“The number-one comment the planning board gets over and over again is that the town is being overbuilt, every house is on top of each other; there are now huge, tall buildings,” said McGoey.

