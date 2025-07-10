SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — At their regular meeting on July 9, the Spring Lake Heights Land Use Board approved an application, in a 5-2 vote, to add a drive-thru to the Dunkin’ located at 7 State Route 71.

The Dunkin’ abuts Jersey Ave., a residential neighborhood, and the drive-thru has been disputed by a neighbor as an objector to the application.

This was the sixth hearing that was held on the application and both the objector’s attorney and the storeowner’s attorney gave closing statements that were heard by the borough council.

The objector’s attorney focused on increased traffic concerns and concerns there is not a large enough buffer between the potential drive-thru and the objectors home property. However it was clarified in the meeting that the buffer matter was previously resolved by the board. The applicant’s attorney challenged these claims in their closing statements, arguing that there was no definitive proof that a drive-thru would increase traffic and human activity on the site.

Following the summations, each board member took turns casting their vote as an explanation to defend their decision. Ultimately the drive-thru was approved, along with a list of zoning regulations that must be updated on the site.

More information about this story can be read in next week’s edition of The Coast Star, which will be published on Thursday July 17.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.