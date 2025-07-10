The Jersey Shore BlueClaws make minor league baseball more than just a baseball game by hosting themed events, complete with fireworks, food deals and activities. From their summer concert series to a Star Wars game, the BlueClaws promotional events have a game for everyone. All events take place at ShoreTown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood. Check out the upcoming summer game highlights below!

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU

Friday, July 18, at 7:05 p.m.

Travel to a galaxy far, far away with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Star Wars Night, when the team will face off against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fans have the opportunity to purchase a BlueClaws light saber along with their game ticket for $25. Stick around for post-game fireworks!

JERSEY SHORE TOURISM

Saturday, July 19, at 7:05 p.m.

Celebrate Jersey Shore tourism at the Locals / Bennys game, where the Jersey Shore Blueclaws will take the field as the Locals against the Hudson Valley Renegades, who will play as the Bennys. The faceoff will be followed by post-game fireworks.

KIDS EAT FREE

Sunday, July 20, at 1:05 p.m.

Members of the BlueClaws Kids Club eat free at this midday Jersey Shore Blueclaws against the Hudson Valley Renegades. The BlueClaws Kids Club, which is for kids 12 and under, has a free registration option that includes the Kids Eat Free perk for Sunday home games. Similarly, Silver Sluggers Club members will receive a free hot dog, chips and soda.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Thursday, July 24, at 7:05 p.m.

Honor those who have served in the military at the BlueClaws Military Appreciation Night. Military heroes and their families will be presented with jerseys featuring their names at a post-game ceremony. The BlueClaws will be versing the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Friday, July 25, at 7:05 p.m.

Celebrate Christmas in July with the BlueClaws and the Wilmington Blue Rocks, complete with music, Santa and more. Fans are invited to bring unwrapped toys and gift cards for the BlueClaws Christmas in July Toy Drive. A fireworks show will follow the game.

PRIDE NIGHT, SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Saturday, July 26, at 7:05 p.m.

Celebrate pride with the BlueClaws at their annual Pride Night, featuring promotions and food and drink specials. Be sure to check out the Chronicles of Rock & Roll as they perform at the Sand Bar as a part of the summer concert series. The BlueClaws will be playing the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

BLAST OFF — SPACE DAY

Sunday, July 27, at 1:05 p.m.

Join the BlueClaws in ShoreTown for Space Day, when the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orion Kerkering bobblehead sporting a space suit. Be sure to redeem the Kids Eat Free and Silver Sluggers rewards at the midday game against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

CELEBRATING HISPANIC HERITAGE

Thursday, Aug. 7, at 7:05 p.m.

The BlueClaws will play as the Medusas de Jersey Shore in cooperation with the MiLB Copa de la Diversion program to celebrate Hispanic culture. Support the BlueClaws as they play against the Hub City Spartanburgers!

KA-BOOM — FIREWORKS

Friday, Aug. 8, at 7:05 p.m.

Hang around after the BlueClaws play the Hub City Spartanburgers for post-game fireworks!

SALUTE TO HEROES NIGHT, SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Saturday, Aug. 9, at 7:05 p.m.

Honor first responders and military heroes as the BlueClaws face off against the Hub City Spartanburgers. Stop by the Sand Bar to hear Tequila Rose play as a part of the BlueClaws’ summer concert series.

GOOD EATS — TICKET OFFERS

Sunday, Aug. 10, at 1:05 p.m.

Kids eat free at this midday game as a part of the BlueClaws Kids Club. Silver Sluggers club members will also receive a free hot dog, chips and soda.

MEDUSAS DE JERSEY SHORE

Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 6:35 p.m.

Join the BlueClaws as they face off against the Hudson Valley Renegades, where the BlueClaws will be celebrating Hispanic culture as the Medusas de Jersey Shore.

LOCALS VERSUS BENNYS

Thursday, Aug. 21, at 7:05 p.m.

The BlueClaws are once again celebrating Jersey Shore tourism in a Locals / Bennys game against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Be sure to enjoy the post-game fireworks!

POST-GAME FIREWORKS

Friday, Aug. 22, at 7:05 p.m.

A post-game fireworks show with colorful and bright displays will follow the BlueClaws game against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

GRATEFUL DEAD NIGHT, SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Saturday, Aug. 23, at 7:05 p.m.

BlueClaws players will be wearing special “Grateful Dead” jerseys that will be auctioned off during their game against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Proceeds from the auction will go to BlueClaws charities and their annual grant program. Splintered Sun, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will be playing in the Sand Bar as a part of the summer concert series.

GOOD EATS — TICKET OFFERS

Sunday, Aug. 24, at 1:05 p.m.

Kids eat free at this midday game as a part of the BlueClaws Kids Club. Silver Sluggers club members will also receive a free hot dog, chips and soda.