From boardwalk staples to hidden small-town gems, New Jersey is home to a rich ice cream scene — where local creameries whip up everything from nostalgic classics to bold, artisanal flavors.

Some of our highlighted ice cream shops are represented on the “I Licked My Way Through NJ” ice cream tour, for which participants collect stamps from each location for a chance to win free ice cream for a year. For more info, search “I Licked My Way Through NJ” ice cream tour on Facebook.

THE BENT SPOON

Location: 35 Palmer Square West, Princeton

Info: thebentspoon.com or @thebentspoon

The Bent Spoon draws long lines of customers year-round. Now in its 21st year, this small but mighty shop continues to delight with its handcrafted, hyper-local flavors and a philosophy rooted in passion, creativity, and community.

Founded by Matt Errico and Gabby Carbone, The Bent Spoon was born from a dream to start something together. “We always knew we wanted to do a business,” said Carbone. “It was a bunch of magical things that lined up that led us here.”

That serendipity is still evident in every scoop. With over 700 flavors developed over the years — from the classic to the unexpected — The Bent Spoon keeps customers guessing and coming back for more. They rotate 22 to 24 flavors daily, with options including sorbets, vegan ice creams, and creations like their Christmas tree ice cream, infused with Norwegian fir.

Their flavor philosophy is deeply New Jersey farm-driven. “We use NJ organic strawberries,” Carbone said. “We got to 900 lbs. of strawberries this year. It tastes different each year since it’s growing differently every day.”

The Bent Spoon is also known for its espresso, locally roasted and used in its indulgent tiramisu ice cream. — AC

CONEY WAFFLE

Locations: Toms River: 141 Route 37 East. Asbury Park: 800 Ocean Ave. Belmar: 801 Belmar Plaza and 803 Ocean Ave. Long Branch: 24 Centennial Drive, Pier Village. Red Bank: 13 Broad St.

Info: coneywaffle.com or @coneywaffle

The Coney Island, New York-based Coney Waffle opened its first New Jersey location in 2016 in Belmar and has since expanded throughout the Jersey Shore.

Coney Waffle’s signature creation is the freshly made waffle cone or bowl, which serves as the perfect vessel for scoops of premium ice cream. Over-the-top “Sideshow Shakes”—extravagant milkshakes piled high with candies, whipped cream, and toppings that turn dessert into an experience. The colorful “Galaxy Cones” add a fun visual twist, and their customizable ice cream cakes combine rich flavors with creative presentation.

The Toms River location offers a welcoming atmosphere where customers can enjoy their treats inside or take advantage of the convenient drive-thru. With friendly service and a menu full of inventive options, Coney Waffle is more than just a place to grab ice cream—it’s a destination for dessert lovers seeking something fun, fresh and Instagrammable. – AB

DAY’S ICE CREAM

Location: 48 Pitman Ave., Ocean Grove

Info: daysicecream.com or @days_ice_cream

Day’s Ice Cream proudly holds the title as New Jersey’s oldest ice cream shop. First opened in August 1876, this landmark store has been continuing its legacy for 138 years. The beautiful building features plenty of covered outdoor seating and usually a long line down the street just to get inside. The interior is cozy and vintage, with many nods to the shop’s extensive history. Owner David Fernicola believes that Day’s has lasted so long not just from the quality of ice cream, but also from the “quality of service.” Hot summer nights usually mean weary beachgoers lined up, shoulder to shoulder, hoping to satisfy their sweet tooth–and the Day’s staff members satisfy them with the utmost of efficiency and care. So visit Day’s for all the nostalgic (and delicious) vibes! – AB

LYNNIE LOU’S ICE CREAM

Location: Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach

Info: lynnielousicecream.com or @lynnielous.icecream

For a less traditional (but just as delightful) ice cream venture, look no further than Lynnie Lou’s! Lynnie Lou’s is much more than an ice cream truck, it’s an ice cream experience! With an extensive menu, including gluten- and dairy-free options, there is something for everyone. Jan Cutaia, co-founder with sister Jennifer Pacio-Gambino, has strived to make this business personal and form connections with others. She described how over the past year, she’s met so many different individuals with different backgrounds and stories, it was wonderful bonding over something as simple as ice cream. “It’s incredible how often you discover shared experiences or common ground, and it’s heartwarming to know that I’m making a positive impact on their day,” Cutaia said. “What truly makes being in the ice cream business rewarding is the moment when people enjoy the product you’ve worked so hard to create.” Lynnie Lou’s also proudly supports charities such as St. Jude’s, Mary’s Place by the Sea, and the Precious Jules Childhood Cancer Foundation. This compassion and dedication to the community is what makes Lynnie Lou’s stand out. Cutaia sums up their mission with a simple truth: “Ice cream has this magical ability to bring people together and put a smile on their faces.” And that is exactly what Lynnie Lou’s succeeds in doing. – AB

MAIN SCOOP CREAMERY

Location: 140-B Main St., Manasquan

Info: mainscoopcreamery.com @mainscoopcreamerynj

It will be hard to make up your mind at this centrally located downtown Manasquan ice cream spot. Main Scoop carries hard ice cream, soft serve, vegan, gelato, sorbet, Italian ice and sugar-free varieties. Custom cakes, ice cream sandwiches, pies and shakes also round out their menu. They also have a huge selection of candy, as well. And birthday parties and “personalized ice cream experiences” are also available. Check out their ice cream cart for your next birthday party, wedding or fundraiser. — Kelly-Jane Cotter

MISS MINDY’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM

Location: 155 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville

Info: missmindysicecream.com or @missmindysicecream

Miss Mindy’s is celebrating its eighth season in Bayville, so why not join the celebration with some delicious ice cream? As the name suggests, all of Miss Mindy’s ice cream is homemade. With a menu of everyday flavors, Mindy’s also has a rotating list of 150 flavors with at least six implemented monthly, including favorites like matcha, black cherry chocolate, and rainbow cookie. To accommodate customers, Mindy’s ensures that there are always three to four vegan options on the menu at all times. Mindy D’Addario, a former elementary school teacher, makes all her ice cream herself and her passion is palpable. “When I had the idea of opening Miss Mindy’s I wanted it to be a place in the community where people could get delicious ice cream, but also come together to be with their friends and family,” she said. Miss Mindy’s is very involved in the community and is part of the New Jersey Ice Cream tour. “I have always loved ice cream and the memories it brings up,” said D’Addario. “It is something that appeals to all ages and makes you happy.”

– AB

MULLER’S CREAMERY

Location: 53 Main St., Toms River

Info: mullerscreamery@gmail.com or @mullers_creamery

Muller’s Creamery is a charming, small-batch ice cream and custard shop with a big local following. Founded by Linda Muller and her husband, the creamery focuses on quality ingredients, nostalgic flavors, and neighborly spirit.

“We thought downtown Toms River was the perfect place to set some roots,” said Linda.

What makes Muller’s stand out is its commitment to quality and simplicity. All of their custards and ice creams are made completely from scratch, including the base, with no artificial ingredients, gums, or fillers. “Everything we use can be found in your local grocery store,” said Linda.

Flavor inspiration comes from childhood favorites, customer suggestions, and their three daughters. Fan favorites include cappuccino toffee, cake batter, mint Oreo, and their most unusual creation to date: pineapple jalapeño custard.

With a rotating menu and seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice and candy cane, Muller’s keeps things exciting year-round.

More than just a dessert spot, Muller’s Creamery is an active part of the Toms River community, participating in local events and sponsoring the Toms River East Little League. For Muller’s Creamery, it’s all about creating sweet treats — and sweet memories — right in the heart of town.

– AC

NICHOLAS CREAMERY

Locations: 586 River Rd, Fair Haven

84 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands

1201 Sycamore Ave, Tinton Falls

444 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch

1500 NJ-35 unit 19, Middletown Township

Wall Town Centre, 2435 NJ-34, Manasquan

nicholascreamery.com @nicholascreamery

Nicholas Creamery — when your mind craves sophistication, but your stomach yearns for ice cream. With an impressive six locations scattered throughout New Jersey, it’s no wonder that Nicolas Creamery has found such immense success. Their menu ranges from standards like “Cookies N Cream” and “Good Ole Fashioned Chocolate,” taste buds will be pleasantly surprised with their wide array of monthly flavors–including “Porta Ricotta & Olive Oil,” “Key Lime Pie” and “The GOAT” (goat cheese, strawberry, and balsamic.) Jodie Edwards, Co-Founder, explains the reasoning behind their unique approach on a classic treat. “We wanted to elevate the ice cream experience — so we make all of our ice cream, sauces, pies, and ice cream cakes from scratch,” she says. “We love collaborating with local businesses and purveyors, using the freshest ingredients on the Jersey Shore to create unique, small-batch flavors that roll out each week.” – AB

POINT CREAMERY

Location: 3014 NJ-88, Point Pleasant Boro

Info: pointcreamery.com or @pointcreamery

Nestled just inland from the sandy shores of Point Pleasant, Point Creamery is a sweet sanctuary where homemade ice cream dreams come to life. This sleek, sunlit shop crafts all its hard-packed ice cream in-house, serving over 30 rotating flavors that are as bold and inventive as they are creamy and indulgent. Whether you’re a traditionalist craving a perfectly balanced vanilla bean or a flavor adventurer eyeing a peanut butter explosion sundae, Point Creamery delivers the goods with serious scoop science.

Vegans and other plant-based eaters will find themselves in dessert heaven, too, with lush, coconut-based concoctions like chocolate fudge brownie or banana peanut butter swir that hold their own next to the classics. This isn’t your chalky alt-dairy afterthought: One bite and you’ll understand why people rave about these as some of the best vegan scoops on the Shore. – AC

SCOOP TO MY LOU

Location: 59 Main St, East Brunswick

Info: scoop2mylou.com or @scoop2mylou

Scoop to My Lou is a bright, cheery store in East Brunswick with a large, convenient parking lot. The store is painted in hues of pale pink and green, and the freezers are decorated with rainbow sprinkle stickers. The store is narrow but long, perfect for accommodating the almost ever-present line. One of the main reasons is its fresh, homemade ice cream, made daily. The menu is extensive, with seasonal flavors constantly being rotated in. Ice cream cakes, novelties, and even premade pup cups in their freezers are available for purchase. But delicious ice cream isn’t the only reason for success. Lauren Fiorentino, Scoop to My Lou manager since 2020, describes the “community” they’ve built through loyally serving customers. “I think that’s the best part,” she says. Scoop to My Lou’s is also a part of the “I Licked My Way Through NJ” ice cream tour.

– AB

SKIPPER DIPPER

Location: 9305 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township

Call: 609-492-9680

Info:skipperdipper.com or @skipperdipper

Since 1978, Skipper Dipper has been a cherished summer tradition in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island. This family-run ice cream parlor, known for its bright blue-and-white nautical theme and friendly “Authorized Dippers,” welcomes visitors with a menu that balances classic favorites with modern options. The soft-serve lineup features timeless vanilla, chocolate, and twist, alongside delicious dairy-free choices such as Dole Whip® pineapple and oat milk vanilla, chocolate, and twist—perfect for those seeking plant-based treats.

The hard ice cream selection offers an impressive variety, catering to every taste. From classics like chocolate, vanilla, and coffee, to crowd-pleasers like cookie dough, mint chocolate chip, and s’mores. Nutty favorites like butter pecan and pistachio add richness, while fruity options

such as banana and black raspberry brighten the lineup. Skipper Dipper also offers hard yogurt flavors, including black raspberry chocolate chip.

Skipper Dipper is part of the “I Licked My Way Through NJ” ice cream tour. – AC

SUNDAES

Locations: 1059 Route 34, Aberdeen

2211 Route 35, Wall

3217 Route 88, Point Pleasant

324 Route 166, Toms River

Info: sundaesicecreamplace.com or @sundaes_the_ice_cream_place

With four locations, homemade ice cream, and great customer service, what more could you need? In 1986, Sundaes opened its Point Pleasant shop, quickly establishing itself as a Jersey Shore classic. Time went on and new locations sprang up, but one thing that’s remained consistent is the quality of the ice cream. Mike Soldo, son of owner Rich Soldo, explains how all their hard ice cream, cakes, and novelties are homemade–all of which draw customers in. But the “wow” factor comes from their seasonal flavors–including “Corn on the Cone,” a corn-based ice cream that hit the menu in early. “We did it last year for the first time,” Soldo said. “ We made very little, but we put it out to see if everyone would like it…and it blew up! We did very good.” Soldo also praises “good staff and customer service” as contributing to the ice cream shop’s nearly 40-year reign. “They make it very easy for us,” he said. No matter where you are in Monmouth and Ocean counties, Sundaes is a sure spot to check out. – AB

SUNDAE TIMES

Location: 17 Atlantic Ave., Spring Lake

Info: sundaetimessl.com @sundaetimes

This stately, old-fashioned, family-owned ice cream parlor is open seasonally. As such, Sundae Times has provided summertime traditions for locals and visitors for more than 20 years. You can find old-school flavors such as rum raisin, rocky road and butter pecan, as well as rainbow and orange sherbet. Dairy-free vegan flavors are also available. Get there before Labor Day and check it off your summertime bucket list. — KJC

SURFSIDE FROZEN CUSTARD

Location: 500 Washington Blvd., Sea Girt.

Info: surfsidefrozencustard.com or @surfsidefrozencustard

Surfside keeps it simple: Classic frozen custard, served in elegant, robin’s-egg-blue cups. But Surfside also pushes the envelope, dreaming up flavors such as salted caramel, coffee almond crunch and Oreo – flavors not usually found in soft swirls of custard. Toppings are big here, too. (Gummy worms, anyone?) Get your cup or cone from the little hut and then enjoy it on one of the picnic tables on the grounds. — KJC

THOMAS SWEET ICE CREAM

Location: 55 Easton Ave., New Brunswick

Info: thomassweet.com or @thomas_sweet_nb on Instagram

Since 1983, Thomas Sweet has been a beloved New Brunswick destination for anyone craving homemade ice cream. Located just two blocks from Rutgers University’s College Avenue campus and the NJ Transit train station, this charming spot draws students, families, and other visitors with its commitment to quality and creativity. Every day, Thomas Sweet crafts fresh ice cream, sorbets, and ices using only the finest ingredients. Their signature “Blend-in” technique lets customers customize their scoops by blending in their favorite mix-ins, creating a truly personalized treat.

Thomas Sweet’s menu has something for everyone, from classic cones and sundaes to show-stopping creations like the “Fat Thomas,” a massive sundae with 10 large scoops of ice cream, 10 toppings, whipped cream, and cherries. Thomas Sweet, which also has locations in Princeton and Montgomery, offers a warm, inviting atmosphere where tradition meets innovation and every visit is a sweet celebration. – AC

MORE SWEET TREATS

Maybe it’s a rainy, chilly summer day and the impossible happens: You’re not in the mood for ice cream. Perfect opportunity to pivot to donuts, chocolate and other sweet treats. Here are a few places to check out:

Confections of a Rock$tar, #104, 550 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, is a rock ‘n’ roll themed bake shop that offers visitors a wide array of decadent cupcake flavors, candied bacon, french macarons, crumb buns, maple glazed oatmeal raisin cookies, and even treats for your furry friends.

DelPonte’s Creamery and Cafe, 602 Main St., Bradley Beach, serves gelato, including trendy Biscoff-studded creations, along with specialty coffees and customizable desserts. Plus, it’s adjacent to DelPonte’s Bakery, so you’re within steps of classic Italian pastries.

Dune Donuts, 1408 3rd Ave., Spring Lake, brings customers an exciting assortment of bagels and donuts to its customers. The shop also offers breakfast sandwiches, including its “must try” – the inside out everything bagel.

Mueller’s Bakery, 80 Bridge Ave., Bay Head, is an absolute Jersey shore staple. Step into the classic bakery and take a number – unless you’re a very early bird, there’s going to be a wait. Customers can grab a coffee and a copy of The Ocean Star while they wait to be called to the bakery counter to pick out their homemade cookies, crumb cakes or donuts.

Purple Glaze, 516 Summerfield Ave., Asbury Park, makes delicious, fresh donuts. Visitors can choose from flavors including classics like jelly or glazed, as well as creations like a key lime pie donut with key lime filling, vanilla icing, crushed graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream and mini yogurt chips. The shop is family-owned and operated.

The Scone Pony, 305 Washington Ave., Spring Lake, offers a selection of cookies, cupcakes and baked goods, including, of course, its signature scones.

Sweet Revenge 527 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, is the place to go for beautiful – and delectable – hand-made chocolates. The chocolatier serves up milk and dark chocolate treats by the pound or in customized gift boxes.

Sweet Tease Tea Room, 604 Main St., Belmar, is your go to spot for tea time at the Jersey shore. The tea room offers a range of options for afternoon tea including a high tea pre-fixe menu, as well as scones, pastries and desserts.

Nick + Sons Bakery, 304 Morris Ave., Spring Lake, also has a Brooklyn location and was voted New York City’s Best Croissant in 2021. Right here in Spring Lake, you can enjoy their artisanal breads and pastries baked on premise from local, organic ingredients. You’ll enjoy both the sweet and the savory at this location.

Bay Head Cheese Shop, 91 Bridge Ave., Bay Head, is another local shop that specializes in both the savory and the sweet. This cute shop offers gourmet delights, quiches, homemade soups and tea, imported and domestic cheeses, specialty foods, homemade hors d’oeuvres, cheese dips, cheesecakes and cheese platters, as well as wine and other spirits. As they say, “cheese never tasted so sweet.”

Top That Donuts, 210 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, is a family-owned, donut and coffee shop that is ready to delight your taste buds. The unique process of creating your own donut from their seasonal menu or of your own design and watching your donut get made is a fun one. The tastiness and excitement will keep you coming back for more!

Third Avenue Chocolate Shoppe, at 1118 Third Ave., is a Spring Lake staple offering homemade chocolates, specialty candies and summertime ice cream. You must add this sweet spot to your list for a Spring Lake outing.

— Bea Karron