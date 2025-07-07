SPRING LAKE — Three times a year, typically falling on holiday weekends like the Fourth of July or Labor Day, one can walk down Third Avenue in Spring Lake and find artists posted outside storefronts selling their work. This town tradition, which is called an “Art Walk,” has been going on for about 20 years, the current organizer Deborah Frederick estimated. The most recent one fell on July 5, and downtown was sprawling with artists, their art and interested passers-by who could purchase original art right there on the sidewalk.

In 2003, Fredericks and her brother bought the storefront on 1405 Third Ave. and turned it into what it still is today, Frederick’s Gallery, a framing store that also displays and sells artists’ work. Around April every year, the artists get in contact with Frederick and sign up to have a stand downtown where they can sell their art, with a fee paid to the Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce. The art must be approved by Fredericks first and the event does not allow crafts. Typically only media such as oils, pastels, watercolors and ink drawings can be displayed for purchase. The amount of artists who participate vary, but on July 5, there were about 30 participants. Artists with more seniority in the event get to set up closer to the middle of downtown where the largest crowds typically amass.

One of the artists, Ami Dobelle from Cranford, is a high school science teacher who has studied animal behavior for over 20 years and who has been participating in the Spring Lake art walk for the past three years. She started creating art as a child, minored in art in college and has been showing and selling her work for about five years. Dobelle’s artwork is watercolor animations of wildlife and sea creatures. She also illustrated and wrote a nonfiction children’s book titled “Animal Dads” about animal kingdom dads. Her work can be found in Fredericks Gallery, or at the Belmar Arts Council.

