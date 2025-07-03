VIEW VIDEO

Although clouds covered the skies over Manasquan on Thursday, that didn’t stop hundreds of participants from admiring some of Manasquan’s most colorful and well-kept gardens as part of the 13th annual Sea Lavender Garden Club’s garden tour.

Every two years, a select group of Manasquan residents are selected by the Sea Lavender Garden Club to open their doors to the public to showcase their yards and gardens.

On June 26, hundreds of like-minded horticulturists and landscape admirers traversed Manasquan to 10 different houses on the 2025 Sea Lavender Garden Club Garden Tour. Each stop offered a distinctive inside look into some of the town’s best-kept and flourishing gardens.

After the event, Nancy Tischio, chair of the garden tour, told The Coast Star, “Everybody was talking and friendly and walking the streets of town going from place to place. It was just a great vibe. We had great weather. It was just the perfect day.”

Starting at St. Denis Parish on Virginia Avenue, Sea Lavender Garden Club representatives distributed over 350 tickets and tour maps that highlighted the 10-stop tour that took residents across Manasquan. Along the tour, musicians and painters set the tone and captured scenes adding tranquility to the event that encouraged interest in home gardening, united local horticulturists and developed a community spirit of town beautification.

“I think it’s really nice to meet people from all the surrounding communities who love gardens. That’s why we joined the club, because we love to garden. And these opportunities to talk to people that we would regularly not make it all worthwhile,” said club president Donna Brown.

On Minerva Avenue, Mike Harold and Sheila Welch invited tour participants in, who were immediately greeted by friendly pups Rosie and Beanie and a vibrant garden that led to a naturally shaded pergola. The “Peaceful Oasis” allowed participants to kick their feet up and relax and chat some inside secrets about how to maintain and keep a garden thriving.

When asked her secret to maintaining an appealing garden, Welch said, “Be bold and plant in threes.”

She added selecting plants to add to a garden that you really like is important, so the homeowner is committed to taking care of them.

Harold, known for his chalk creations throughout Manasquan, uses a similar approach to his street art as he does to his garden – hoping to spread joy amid the negativity in the world.

“I started doing all of this art work to inspire, to wake people up, to live in the moment and that’s what all of this is. This all goes away, this all moves around it, it doesn’t stay, but you enjoy it and appreciate it while it’s there… Beauty is here. Get off the phone. That’s why we’re up to opening our doors and getting people in here and talking to each other,” Harold said.

Robyn and Phil Pelligra opened the doors to their home and garden on Curtis Avenue as the second stop on this year’s tour and showcased a fruitful vegetable garden and a colorful arraignment of healthy flowers. The tour map called the Pelligra’s dynamic garden “Chock Full of Color.”

“I just like having little moments. I like being outside and I like color. So it’s just a wing and a prayer. If it works, great, if it doesn’t I figure it out and move it someplace else. I’m not afraid to try new things. I like being outside gardening and I like everyone coming to see it, it’s just beautiful. Life’s too short not to be happy,” Robyn said, adding that one of the many pillars of maintaining a flourishing garden is putting at least a half hour of work into it every day.

On Stockton Lake Boulevard, Steve and Lisa Govel’s “Lakeside Beauty” offered scenic views from both the front and back yard. Although the heat wave ahead of Thursday’s garden tour damaged several roses and other flowers in the Govels’ backyard, Steve enjoyed opening his doors and discussing gardening with strangers and neighbors.

“I always loved gardening, I do it more now that I’m retired because I really enjoy it. I like the fact that people say ‘What’s that?’ and maybe get some ideas for their own house, ” Steve said.

On McLean Avenue, Jackie Bryant said she enjoyed opening her doors and meeting people who appreciate gardening.

“It’s just a wonderful, wonderful day. The people are so lovely, everybody is so gracious. It’s really great and we’re happening to be a part of it all,” Bryant said, adding that she and her husband Fred had their love of gardening and color in mind while creating their “Archway to Summer.”

While serving as home base, St. Denis also showcased its “Ecumenical Giving Garden” as the first stop on tour. Lauren and Jeff Turak’s garden, “Bursting with Blooms,” on Fletcher Avenue as the fourth stop on the tour. Jim and Andrea Trischitta’s “Cornucopia of Color” on McClellan Avenue served as the sixth stop on the tour. On Cedar Avenue, Pat Kern and Larry Rosania’s “Secret Garden” served as the eighth stop on the tour. Lynette and Vince Viviani’s “Tranquil Corner” on Sea Girt Avenue served as the ninth stop on the tour. For the final garden and tenth stop on the 13th annual Sea Lavender Garden Club tour, Jennifer Maes-Zane and Matthew Zane’s “Landscaping Treasure” bid farewell to attendees on Sea Girt Avenue.

After a day of admiring gardens across Manasquan, attendees were able to use their ticket to redeem 20% at local businesses including Squan Tavern, Paramount Diner, The Committed Pig, Peach Pit Cafe at The Blend and Town Grill.

