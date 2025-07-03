BRICK TOWNSHIP — Nicholas Lotito, 54, of Brick Township, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Brick Township on July 2, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer via a release.

On July 2, at approximately 8 p.m., officers from the Brick Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Schoener Drive Brick Boulevard for a report of a single motor vehicle crash.

Responding officers discovered a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro had crashed into a utility pole, and that the driver had fled the scene on foot, according to the release.

Continuing investigation revealed that the driver, later identified as Lotito, and two passengers, were traveling on Brick Boulevard when Lotito lost control of the Camaro and crashed. All three individuals then left the area, according to the release.

It was learned that one of the passengers in the vehicle was taken to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township by a friend, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash and subsequently released.

The remaining passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Lotito was located by responding Officers as he was attempting to return to his residence on foot. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Ocean University Medical Center for treatment of his own injuries resulting from the crash.

In furtherance of the investigation, a draw of Lotito’s blood was obtained pursuant to court-authorized warrant. The results of the blood draw remain pending. Lotito was thereafter transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

