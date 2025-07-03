BAY HEAD — In annual tradition, The Women’s Guild of All Saints Episcopal Church of Bay Head will be hosting its annual fashion show and luncheon this July.

The event will be held at the Bay Head Yacht Club, 111 Metcalfe St. on July 24, starting at 11:30 a.m.

The fashions will be presented by Andi’s, J. McLaughlins and Carrie Dunham, all located in Bay Head, as well as The Bee of Sea Girt. In addition to the luncheon and fashion show, there will be a silent auction of curated gift baskets and a 50/50 raffle. The event will also feature several vendors who will be selling a variety of clothing, accessories and jewelry.

Reservations can be made by contacting Christine Kyse at hlkcrk@aol.com. Each ticket costs $70. The deadline for reservations is July 17.

Kyse told The Ocean Star, “This will mark our 40th anniversary of this annual event which has been well supported by the community over the years and has allowed us to donate a great sum to various charities and organizations in our area.”

