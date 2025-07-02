LAKE COMO — Adriana Trigiani, a 21-time New York Times best-selling author, has set her new book, “The View From Lake Como,” in Monmouth County’s own Lake Como.

Trigiani, who grew up in Big Stone Gap, Virginia and based a trilogy of books on her hometown, often takes inspiration from the places she visits. The author came to Lake Como this week, speaking at the gazebo on the lake about the inspiration behind her latest book, which hits shelves July 8.

Trigiani initially found inspiration for her novel while visiting the area for a wedding at St. Catharine-St. Margaret Parish in Spring Lake, and discovered and explored the little town of Lake Como. The novel also surrounds the different cultures living in each house in Lake Como at the time, but has a focus on the Italian cultural presence.

“The View From Lake Como” follows the story of 33-year-old Jess, who is living in town on North Boulevard in her Italian parents’ basement as she navigates a divorce and works as a talented draftswoman for her family’s local marble installation company. The book is set in 2005, at the time of the local Lake Como election, when the town’s name was officially changed from South Belmar. Trigiani decided to make that turning point in the town’s history the backdrop of the novel.

After enduring a tragedy, Jess heads to Italy to see where the marble her family’s business works with comes from, and eventually visits Italy’s Lake Como. Jess goes through the trials and tribulations of dealing with her ex-husband wanting her back, as well as trying to find her own purpose outside of her strict Italian family’s ways. Trigiani says that although the book has many storylines, the story surrounds Jess’s journey on her own to find herself.

“Mainly, it’s about her,” Trigiani said. “Here was my mission: I have observed in my Italian-American family that the boys are more essential to the happiness of the family than the girls. We are put upon, we are the maids, we make the Sunday dinner, and then when we grow up and have our own sons, we spoil them like our brothers were spoiled. That’s how this came together.”

Trigiani said another inspiration for the book was to honor the hard work done in home construction, which is highlighted in the novel through Jess’s work at her family’s business.

“You don’t read about it in novels a lot, but I come from a working-class family,” Trigiani said. “That’s really what I wanted to write about.”

Being Italian-American herself, Trigiani highlighted the cultural aspect of Jess’s Italian family, saying she’s glad this story can be told and honor Italian women who relate to Jess’s character.

“It’s kind of dream-like,” Trigiani said, “Here’s what happens when the Italian girls finally get your recognition.”

Members of the borough mayor and council were present to meet with Trigiani, with Councilwoman Hawley Scull speaking on her adoration for Trigiani’s previous novels, and thanking her for coming to speak about her book to Lake Como residents.

“This came together quickly last week,” Scull said. “We had been talking and talking together about it, and I am just so pleased that you could do this and that all of these people came.”

Trigiani noted that the release date for the novel coincides with what was a holiday week, being Union Week, for the Lady’s Garment Workers of America labor union. Trigiani’s grandparents had a mill in Martin Creek, Pennsylvania, and also had many family members in the union. She chose a July 8 release date to honor the hard work of her family as they helped inspire the working-class aspect of her novel.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[sub_CS}





