AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough discussed its planning for the repair and replacement of the main sewer line on First Avenue, as well as several spurs that feed into it, at its last commissioners’ meeting.

The project looks to address the borough’s “critical line” for sewerage infrastructure through town, known as the trunk sewer, that drains east to First Avenue, or Ocean Avenue to the west.

“I think we all agree we want to go forward with this major project,” said Mayor Edward Bonanno at the commissioners’ last meeting.

He added, “We want to look into how it’s going to be financed in a way that’s the least possible impact on the residents and our CFO (chief financial officer) is going to get us some information on a couple of different ways that we can approach this because it was going to be almost four million (dollars).”

The mayor coins it a “major, major infrastructure project” and one of the biggest projects the officials will have done so far during their time on the dais.

“It really needs to be done,” he said, “we’ve kind of been doing piecemeal and I think we really need to look at this more holistically.”

The borough is planning that by the next commissioners meeting, scheduled for July 14, it will have more details about the best way to finance the project costs, and then go forward and begin the process of bonding for it and submitting design work. Then it would bid the contract to begin the physical work, as soon as possible.

