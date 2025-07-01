BRIELLE — A Brick man was injured in a head-on collision in the area of Route 70 near the bridge on Saturday, June 28, according to the Brielle Police Department.

Brielle police responded to the crash at 9:37 p.m. Police dispatch confirmed the head-on collision had occurred in the westbound lanes of the bridge, prompting a coordinated emergency response.

Upon arrival, officers observed two heavily damaged vehicles blocking both westbound lanes of travel on the Route 70 bridge.

According to the release, the initial investigation revealed that a white 2018 Volkswagen GTI was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when it collided head-on with a 2008 Ford F-150, driven by Bruce Roland, 53, of Brick.

Roland sustained injuries and was transported to Hackensack Meridian Ocean Care Center, Brick, for medical evaluation and treatment.

Witnesses on scene reported that the driver of the Volkswagen GTI, who was described as a blonde-haired, white female approximately five feet tall, wearing a black dress, fled the scene on foot immediately following the collision, entered a black vehicle parked nearby, possibly an Acura or Nissan, and was driven away by an unknown subject.

The description provided matched that of the vehicle’s registered owner, Margaret Baker, 26, of Allenhurst.

Efforts to locate Baker were initially unsuccessful; however, Sunday morning, following communication with her attorney, Baker voluntarily responded to police headquarters and turned herself in.

Baker was taken into custody, processed and issued a complaint summons and multiple motor vehicle summonses related to the crash. Baker was later released with a court date pending of July 15, at 9 a.m.

Emergency personnel from the Brielle First Aid Squad and the Brielle Fire Company responded to the scene with support from the Brick Township Police Department, Wall Township Police Department and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Traffic Diversion Team.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Brielle Police Department at 732-528-5050.

Chief Gary Olsen said via the release, “We thank all assisting agencies and witnesses for their cooperation and swift response.”

